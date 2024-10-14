Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that Super Nintendo World will feature a special Yoshi egg hunt at the upcoming Fan Fest Nights, debuting in Spring 2025.

Get ready to go on a special Yoshi egg-hunt in Super Nintendo World. Only at the all-new Universal Fan Fest Nights, on select nights April 25 – May 18, 2025.

No other information was shared about what the experience will entail.

Universal Fan Fest Nights will be an all-new, limited-time, after-hours event bringing the worlds of Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Gaming, and Anime to life with immersive experiences, celebratory moments, themed food, and exclusive merchandise.

Star Trek, Back to the Future, Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and Dungeons & Dragons will also be featured at the event.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.

Please consider donating to the following organizations to assist with the recovery from Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Florida: