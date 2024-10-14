Universal Orlando has scheduled seasonal operations for Volcano Bay, their water theme park, beginning October 30, 2024.

Volcano Bay will only be open 5 days a week, closing for 2 days. The following dates are the closed dates:

October 30-31

November 4-5, 13-14, 18-19, 26-27

December 4-5, 9-10, 18-19, 23-24, 31

More dates may be added for 2025 for January and February.

In addition, several of the water park’s attractions have been scheduled for refurbishment.

Runamukka Reef: October 28 through 31, 2024

Taniwha Tubes: November 13 through 22, 2024

Honu ika Moana: December 2 through 12, 2024

Please keep in mind that these dates can change. Universal typically schedules maintenance for its water rides and attractions during the colder months of the year, especially when attendance is softer.

The park is expected to resume a full-time schedule once winter ends.

