Universal Studios Japan has officially announced that Donkey Kong Country in Super Nintendo World will open on December 11, 2024.

In a Nintendo Direct live stream, Shigeru Miyamoto – creator of Mario and Donkey Kong – gave a sneak peek around the new expansion, showcasing many of the land’s features

The headline attraction is “Mine-Cart Madness”. Guests will help Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong on their adventure to protect the “Golden Banana” from the Tiki tribe by hopping into a mine cart and careen through the jungle on this first-of-its-kind family coaster. Utilizing an unprecedented ride system and a unique coaster design, it will send riders on a thrilling adventure where they will experience the jaw-dropping maneuvers – including getting blasted out of a barrel, seemingly jumping over gaps as they speed along a rickety track, and so much more.

“In Donkey Kong Country, visitors can immerse themselves in the lush tropical landscapes seen in the popular video game series and explore real-life locations deep in the jungle, including The Golden Temple. The new attraction, Mine Cart Madness, is a new and innovative coaster design that is not bound by conventional ideas and will offer an unpredictable experience that will make you seemingly jump over gaps. We are looking forward to welcoming our guests to “PLAY WILD!” with a thrilling and ultra-exciting experience that is both visually and instinctively stimulating.” said Daniel Greer, Producer, Universal Creative.

A sneak peek of the Donkey Kong meet and greet event was shown, showcasing the impressive size of the beloved character.

Just like Super Nintendo World, interactive elements will enhance the land experience, with Donkey Kong Country featuring a rhythm-based Congo Drum mini-game that includes a cameo by Rambi if completed successfully. Additionally, Miyamoto previewed that guests will have the opportunity to find and collect letter panels, just like in the video game!

Other aspects previewed during the livestream were food & merchandise.

The expansion was originally set to open earlier this year in the Spring.

Donkey Kong Country will also be a part of Super Nintendo World at Universal Epic Universe when it opens May 22, 2025, in Orlando, Florida.

