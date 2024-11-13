Let us rejoicify: to celebrate the upcoming release of the first chapter of “Wicked” in cinemas on November 22, Universal Studios Hollywood is unveiling a variety of new offerings for guests to enjoy across the theme park and Universal CityWalk.

Though a slightly complicated backstory, for those who may be unaware, “Wicked” is a Universal Pictures film that tells the untold story of the infamous Wicked Witch of the West from “The Wizard of Oz”. “Wicked” is essentially an extended film adaptation of the long-running Wicked the Musical, which first premiered on Broadway in October 2003 with a story based off the novel of the same name by Gregory Maguire.

Inside the theme park, Hollywood & Dine has received a positively emerald makeover inspired by the sparkling green color scheme of the Emerald City to complement its new “Wicked”-inspired menu. When guests step into the restaurant, they will find themselves walking along a yellow brick road surrounded by an assortment of vibrant posters and décor inspired by the new film and its two main protagonists: Elphaba Thropp and Glinda Upland.

The new food menu at Hollywood & Dine includes a handful of familiar dishes with an Ozian touch to their names and presentations: the Bewitching Bacon Burger, Grilltastical Chicken Wrap, Roastified Corn Flatbread, Lemonlicious Poppy Seed Salad, Drizzmatic Corn Dog, and the Apple Pie Funnelest Cake.

New beverages include the non-alcoholic Ozdust Punch in addition to two specialty cocktails: the Ozmopolitan and the Spellbinding Collins.

We tried the Ozdust Punch – inspired by the prominent location of the “Ozdust Ballroom” from the film – and enjoyed its fine balance between sweet and refreshing on a warm day, and of course its shimmering presentation with a gold-dusted slice of grapefruit on top as better visible below.

Next to Hollywood & Dine is the Feature Presentation store, which has been completely transformed into a themed shop selling some truly “swankified” merchandise all-things-Wicked. The store is loosely divided into sections primarily featuring décor and merchandise specifically inspired by the characters of Glinda and Elphaba, respectively, as well as more general “Wicked” items ranging from spirit jerseys to Funko Pops! and even a replica of Glinda’s bubble crown.

Feature Presentation also showcases a handful of props from the film throughout the store for guests to appreciate.

Across the way, guests can participate in a unique “Wicked” photo-op and find an additional selection of “Wicked” merchandise inside the Universal Studio Store.

In addition to the “Wicked” merchandise guests can find at Feature Presentation and the Universal Studio Store, Starbucks locations both inside the park and in Universal CityWalk feature an assortment of exclusive “Wicked”-inspired mugs and cups available for purchase only at Universal Parks.

Outside of the theme park, guests will find multiple other locations across CityWalk with additional unique offerings celebrating the release of “Wicked”.

The UNIVRS store has recently been taken over by a “Wicked” overlay showcasing much of the same merchandise that can be found inside the theme park, though prominently highlighting some unique candles and incense sticks with “Wicked”-inspired scents from Voluspa.

Additionally, the Universal Cinema has been decked with theming to celebrate the upcoming release of “Wicked”, which guests will soon be able to purchase tickets to watch inside in any of the several formats offered, including IMAX, Prime, and RealD 3D.

Inside the Universal Cinema, guests can participate in an additional photo-op featuring the main cast of “Wicked” as well as admire numerous authentic screen-used costumes from the film, including styles worn by the main cast of Elphaba, Glinda, Fiyero, and Boq; played by Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Jonathan Bailey, and Ethan Slater, respectively.

Last but not least, guests can also purchase a limited-time “Wicked”-inspired beverage at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen: the Ozitively Pink and Green Milkshake, which is a strawberry key lime milkshake with pink and green whipped topping, strawberry and Oreo crumbs, and a white chocolate disk with the film’s logo on top.

Of course, “Wicked” fans know that pink goes good with green, so it is only fitting that this milkshake would follow the main color scheme of Elphaba and Glinda, whose unlikely friendship serves as the heart of the film.

Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal CityWalk are truly “defying gravity” with the sheer volume of offerings they have for guests to celebrate the release of the long-awaited first chapter of the “Wicked” film, which premieres in theaters on November 22. We thank Universal Studios Hollywood for inviting us to check out all their offerings for Universal Pictures’s surely soon-to-be-“popular” new film.

