Universal Orlando has released its first teaser commercial for the new theme park, Epic Universe.

With the marketing tagline, “You Gotta See This!”, the teaser showcases various families stepping through each of the portals and being transported to one of the worlds they will encounter at the new theme park.You can see the video below:

Guests will have the opportunity to explore five immersive worlds at Universal Epic Universe, the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, which is set to open on May 22, 2025. The park will feature attractions based on How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and Celestial Park.

Tickets & Vacation Packages are on sale now.

