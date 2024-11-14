Guests can now reserve a spot for Universal Orlando’s popular Float Ride and Dine Experience for 2025’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, returning to Universal Studios Florida starting February 1 through March 30, 2025.

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience includes an exclusive opportunity to be a part of the festivities with a reserved spot aboard a Mardi Gras float to toss beads during the event’s parade.

In addition, guests will enjoy a three-course meal on the day of their visit that includes one appetizer, one entrée, one dessert, and one non-alcoholic beverage. Guests can choose from one of eight participating restaurants within Universal CityWalk and Universal Studios Florida – The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar, NBC Sports Grill & Brew, Finnegan’s Bar & Grill, Lombard’s Seafood Grille, and new this year – Confisco Grille (2-Park ticket required), Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food (dinner only), Bob Marley-A Tribute to Freedom (dinner only), or Pat O’Brien’s (dinner only).

The Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience starts at $89.99 plus tax per person, and is available for purchase starting today. Guests can purchase this experience and reserve their spot by calling 407-224-7554 or visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras. Universal Orlando Passholders receive a 15% discount off the ticketed price of the experience with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and valid photo ID when purchasing by calling 407-224-7554, or in person at the Front Gate or a Guest Services location in the theme parks.

The fan-favorite event offers fun for the entire family and features a nightly spectacular parade with colorful floats, hundreds of street performers and tons of beads; mouth-watering cuisine inspired by New Orleans favorites and international flavors; and – on select nights – live performances by some of the most popular names in music. Additional details about Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval, including the all-new delicious food and beverage items and the highly-anticipated concert lineup, will be revealed soon.

Universal Mardi Gras is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Florida or a valid Universal Orlando Annual or Seasonal Pass (blockout dates apply).

