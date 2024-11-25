The Epic Universe hype train has arrived on the West Coast! Universal Studios Hollywood recently opened an Epic Universe Store in Production Central at CityWalk, featuring merchandise inspired by the new theme park.

The available items primarily feature items from the Dark Universe, How to Train Your Dragon, and general Epic Universe merchandise, though there are some products related to Super Nintendo World and the Wizarding World.

However, the store does not include any previews, models, or concept art of the upcoming park.

Guests will have the opportunity to explore five immersive worlds at Universal Epic Universe, the fourth theme park at Universal Orlando Resort, which is set to open on May 22, 2025. The park will feature attractions based on How to Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, Dark Universe, Super Nintendo World, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, and Celestial Park.

