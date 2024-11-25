Beginning today, guests at Universal Studios Hollywood can visit a pop-up shop from legendary designers MinaLima at the Universal Studio Store within the theme park.

Founded by Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, Studio MinaLima designed some of the most renowned and loved film props from the Harry Potter Film Franchise such as the Hogwarts Acceptance Letter, The Marauder’s Map, The Daily Prophet and the Black Family Tapestry.

At House of MinaLima in Universal Studios Hollywood, fans can shop an extensive range of authentic, magical keepsakes including stationery, home décor, accessories and more. The pop-up will also have a curated collection of limited-edition art prints, featuring MinaLima-created graphic designs.

House of MinaLima shops have delighted fans around the globe with its flagship headquarters in London, UK, along with pop-up stores in Osaka, Tokyo, Seoul, Paris, New York City and Orlando.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.