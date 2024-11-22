Universal Studios Hollywood has announced more details about this year’s Holidays event, which will run from Friday, November 29, 2024, through Monday, January 6, 2025.

Guests can experience the magic of the season with Super Nintendo World which features an all-new holiday celebration, while enjoying traditions as Grinchmas and Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter .

Super Nintendo World joins this year’s festivities with holiday décor, inviting guests to celebrate alongside Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach and Toad within the Mushroom Kingdom. Guests can shop for new, exclusive holiday-themed merchandise, including a holiday sweater featuring a snowman adorned in a Mario cap and scarf, a Mario snowman plush and a Mario snowman headband, along with apparel, drinkware and more. Toadstool Cafe, located within Super Nintendo World, also sweetens up their menu with an all-new holiday treat.

This year, Grinchmas serves up an array of new items available at the “Who-bilicious Treats” venue located within Universal Plaza. Highlights include such whimsical favorites as Who Pudding, Whoville Present Cookie, Cocoa Cookie, Grinch Donut, 2 Sizes Too Small Cupcake, Who-bilicious Cinnamon Roll, Heart Grew 3 Sizes Sugar Cookie and The Grinch Heart Lemonade.

“Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter” will offer a collection of “treasures and treats” offering unique magical gifts for friends and family, from a new line of sherpa items, including a blanket, backpack and trapper hat, to bespoke ornaments, stationery, apparel and home décor inspired by the Wizarding World.

Holiday-themed fare, including the English Holiday Meal and Pumpkin Pasty, plus a selection of Butterbeer – hot, cold or frozen – will be available in Hogsmeade.

Universal CityWalk joins in on the holiday festivities with nightly tree lighting ceremonies, dining and shopping. The all-new Hello Kitty and Friends Cafe features a selection of delicious menu items, including a 50th Cookie Sandwich, a 50th Anniversary Cake and a Sparkling 50th Drink, offered now through the end of the year to celebrate Hello Kitty’s 50th Anniversary. At the Sanrio Smile Shop, located next door, offers a variety of Hello Kitty merchandise and exclusive holiday-themed items from ornament to apparel and a must-have holiday glass tumbler.

The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen introduces a new seasonal milkshake, the Wintermint Spice Shake, available both at the Foundry milkshake bar and in the dining room. Voodoo Doughnut will feature all-new, seasonal doughnuts such as the Candy Cane, Grandma’s Hot Cocoa, Peppermint Chocolate Bar and Snowball to celebrate the holiday season.

Antojitos Cocina Mexicana serves up a variety of festive-themed drinks, including Champurrado, Chestnut Horchata, Mistletoe Mule and Apple Cider Margarita. NBC Sports Grill & Brew cheers to the holidays with a tasty Peppermint Mocha Martini, while VIVO Italian Kitchen presents a new dish, Aranci, which is comprised of crispy-fried risotto, sun-dried tomatoes, pancetta, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, Grana Padano cheese, marinara, balsamic glaze and oregano.