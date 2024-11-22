It’s that time of year again! The 2024 Holiday Tribute Store is open as Universal Orlando kicks off their holiday celebration at the Resort.

Guests will journey through holiday pop-up books brought to life across four festively-adorned rooms inspired by Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and fan-favorite character, Earl the Squirrel.

Throughout the Tribute Store, guests can explore this immersive retail and find interactive elements that they can feel, pull, and even smell!

Seasonal treats and merchandise are available, including Hogsmeade-themed home décor, pajamas, accessories, Grinchmas apparel, slippers, ornaments, and Earl the Squirrel’s own storybook “The Tale of Earl the Squirrel,” priced at $15.99.

The final room showcases a tribute to all holidays, highlighting Minion holiday merchandise, Holiday Hello Kitty items, and vintage Santa Claus collectibles. Guests are also invited to browse a selection of Universal’s holiday merchandise and can make purchases online by visiting www.Shop.UniversalOrlando.com.

