Starting Friday, November 22, and running daily through Tuesday, December 31, guests can celebrate the Holiday season at Universal Orlando.

From the wondrous spectacle of “The Magic of at Hogwarts Castle” in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, and coming face-to-face with everyone’s favorite green grouch, the Grinch, during Grinchmas, to gazing at the floats and larger-than-life balloons during Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s, there are boundless opportunities for guests to enjoy at Universal Orlando this holiday season.

We’ve gathered everything you need to know before heading out to the event, including parade times, and how to plan your night for the event; whether it be the 1st weekend, or during a very busy Holiday Rush.

We’ll be updating the article throughout the event as more information becomes available.

The Basics

The Holidays are unlike other events at Universal Orlando, as the celebration can be experienced throughout the Resort—with each park providing distinct offerings.

The event occurs rain or shine; so if rain is in the forecast, bring an umbrella.

Universal Orlando’s Holiday celebration is included with admission to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, or with an annual pass. Seasonal and Power Passholders should be aware of the upcoming blockout dates.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s

Guests can catch larger-than-life balloons floating through the streets of Universal Studios Florida, along with appearances by the Minions from Illumination’s Despicable Me and some of your favorite characters from DreamWorks Animation’s Shrek and Madagascar films.

Parade times vary, but it typically starts around dusk.

To ensure a good spot to view the parade, we recommend picking out a location about an hour before the parade starts, especially during busier nights. Weekday parades are expected to be less crowded but that does not mean large crowds aren’t possible, especially when its Christmas week. For ADA accommodations, there are designated viewing areas in New York.

The parade briefly pauses in New York for Santa Claus to light the 80-foot Christmas Tree. Because this special moment tends to draw larger crowds, it’s a good idea to arrive early to secure a good viewing spot around the tree.

Annual Passholders can enjoy the parade from a special viewing area at Mel’s Drive-In.

Parade performers will be out and about around the park before and/or after the parade starts for some fun, dancing, and photos! They can be found near the park entrance, Hollywood, or around New York.

Grinchmas

Seuss Landing is transformed into a whimsical winter wonderland filled with holiday decorations, lights, and Whos trimming up the trees with Christmas stuff.

The main event is the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular, a 28-minute live musical performance inspired by Dr. Seuss’s classic story “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” – featuring music recorded by Mannheim Steamroller.

The stage show occurs in Soundstage 18, former home of the Blue Man Group theater. However, the entrance is situated in Seuss Landing, located between Circus McGurkus and One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish.

There are several showtimes throughout the day and it is one of the more popular offerings of the Holiday season. However, arriving early only guarantees entrance to the show, not your choice of seat.

Guests can enjoy the Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast, where they can join the infamous Grinch and the Whos for a delightful morning feast at Circus McGurkus Cafe Stoo-pendous. Please note that this experience requires reservations. Unfortunately, all available times have been fully booked. If you’re interested in viewing the menu for this experience, click here.

Christmastime in the Wizarding World

Holiday magic comes to life in Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley as both areas are adorned with stunning holiday decorations that reflect the charm of the Wizarding World.

Guests can enjoy Hot Butterbeer, special holiday-themed performances and the wondrous spectacle, The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle.

Playing continuously from dusk until park close in Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure – The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle is a spectacular light projection show that highlights Christmas moments inspired by the cherished characters and stories from the “Harry Potter” films.

Viewing areas will be set up just before dusk and can only be accessed through the Lost Continent-side entrance since the Jurassic Park bridge will serve as both a viewing area and exit.

The Frog Choir, accompanied by giant frogs, performs festive carols in Hogsmeade.

Over in Diagon Alley, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees sing Wizarding World Holiday songs.

Universal Holiday Tour

The Universal Holiday Tour is a VIP add-on where guests will receive a guided journey through Universal’s holiday experiences, which includes:

Exclusive meet-and-greets with the Grinch and his faithful dog, Max, plus small plates, desserts and non-alcoholic beverages

Reserved seating for the Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular

Meet-and-greet at Universal Studios Florida with Santa

Priority access to one attraction (subject to Tour itinerary at Universal’s discretion)

An after-hours showing of The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle

Prices start at $79.99 per person (3+ and up), and pricing varies by date and tour selection. Separate theme park admission is required.

Holiday Food & Drink

This holiday season, guests can savor a menu of delicious, holiday-themed food and beverage offerings across the destination, including a Peppermint Cheesecake Bar, Pistachio Holiday Wreath, Roasting Chestnuts Mont Blanc, and Grinch-themed treats like Grinch Cookies. At Universal CityWalk, guests can also enjoy the Ugly Sweater Shake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen – complete with vanilla ice cream with spiced streusel, mini marshmallows, holiday sprinkles and an ugly sweater sugar cookie, and enjoy a selection of seasonal food and beverage items at Bigfire and VIVO Italian Kitchen.

2024 Holiday Tribute Store

Located in New York, this year’s all-new Holiday Tribute Store allows guests to journey through holiday pop-up books brought to life across four festively-adorned rooms inspired by Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” and fan-favorite character, Earl the Squirrel. Guests can shop this immersive retail space featuring seasonal treats and merchandise like Hogsmeade-themed home décor, pajamas and accessories, Grinchmas apparel, slippers and ornaments, and Earl the Squirrel’s very own storybook, “The Tale of Earl the Squirrel.” Guests can also browse select items from Universal’s assortment of Holidays merchandise and purchase online by visiting www.Shop.UniversalOrlando.com.

March of the Nutcrackers

March of the Nutcrackers is a scavenger hunt where guests must find 16 nutcrackers throughout the Resort (except Volcano Bay). Guests can purchase a map and ornament at one of the participating locations to start the hunt!

CityWalk

Guests can enjoy live entertainment and themed holiday cocktails at The Green & Red Coconut Club at Red Coconut Club through

A Earl the Squirrel Meet & Greet will take place on select dates from through at CityWalk Plaza. Earl will also meet guests inside Universal Studios Florida.

Hotels

All eight Universal Orlando Resort hotels will be decked out with festive décor for the season and offer special menus for , and New Year’s Eve in addition to special holiday celebrations, including tree lightings, Hannukah menorah lighting ceremonies and more.

For Thanksgiving Celebrations, you can find out more information here.

Annual Passholder Benefits



As a passholder, Universal gives some great perks for the Holiday Season. This year, the perks include:

$10 off Universal’s Holiday Tour

The Annual Passholders Special viewing area for Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s near Mel’s Drive-In.

20% off The Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast (Premier and Preferred only)

Exclusive Holidays UOAP Magnet

Passholders can save 40% on rooms at select Universal Orlando Resort hotels.

The UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure will be open for Passholders from park open to park close.

Power and Seasonal Passholders receive Early Park Admission at Universal Volcano Bay up to 30 minutes prior to park opening.

Passholders can purchase an exclusive ornament in the UOAP Lounge at Universal Islands of Adventure. Personalization services will be available, at an additional cost.

Exclusive Passholder Holiday Merchandise, including t-shirt, pin, and ornament.

Passholders can purchase exclusive menu items at select locations. Lombard’s Seafood Grille Universal Studios Florida

Crispy Soft Shell Crab Appetizer – $17.00 + Tax

Crispy Soft Shell crab, Sweet Potato Noodles, edamame, Asian vegetable Slaw, Calamansi Dressing, Spicy Chili Aioli Confisco Grille Universal Islands of Adventure

Pimento Sliders Entrée – $18.95 + Tax

Wagyu beef sliders with pimento cheese, crispy bacon, and arugula on brioche rolls served with French fries.

Passholders buy any four pieces of Fudge and receive another three pieces of Fudge of equal or lesser value for free. Make sure to purchase the exclusive Passholder flavor just in time for the Holidays!

The Crowds

Weekdays are known to be less crowded – especially mid-week. However, the event can bring in some heavy traffic, especially as it gets closer to Christmastime. The week of Christmas to New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest times in theme parks so expect very heavy crowds. We recommend adding an extra 30-40 minutes of time to plan for your parade viewing spot.

Make sure to check back throughout the event as we will update this page as the event kicks off.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.