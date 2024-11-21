Just in time for the Holiday Season, Universal Orlando Resort is offering a new deal for two free days of admission with the purchase of a two-day ticket.

On sale now for travel now through , 2025, the “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days” ticket offer gives U.S. and Canada residents the opportunity to enjoy four days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure.

Guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include Volcano Bay water theme park.

The offer will allow guests to enjoy the experiences that can only be found at Universal Orlando’s theme parks, including the destination’s newest addition, DreamWorks Land. Plus, guests can experience fan-favorite seasonal events included with admission to the theme parks, such as the Universal Holidays celebration – from through ; and Universal Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval – from through , 2025.

Visit www.UniversalOrlando.com for more information about the “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free” offer and to purchase.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.