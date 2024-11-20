Universal Orlando is celebrating the start of the holiday season with a range of Thanksgiving feasts at their on-site resorts, along with the return of Holiday Harbor Nights at Loews Portofino Bay Hotel.

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel at Universal Orlando

Thanksgiving Day Buffet – Trattoria del Porto

Thursday, November 28, 2024 | 12:00 – 8:00 PM

Indulge in a lavish Thanksgiving buffet featuring rosemary slow-roasted turkey, herb-crusted beef rib roast, and an array of seafood delights. Savor Italian specialties including five-cheese tortellini alongside traditional sides and decadent desserts. Live music sets the perfect holiday mood for your celebration. View full menu here.

Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).

Thanksgiving Dinner – Mama Della’s Ristorante

Thursday, November 28, 2024 | 5:00 – 10:00 PM

Enjoy a specially curated three-course menu featuring seasonal offerings like creamy garlic cauliflower soup, pan-seared Chilean duck breast, and a dark chocolate praline crunch bar. Opera singers and strolling musicians add a touch of Italian charm to your evening. View full menu here.

Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).

Holiday Harbor Nights

Friday, November 29, 2024 | 6:30 – 9:00 PM

Experience an unforgettable and festive evening filled with Italian charm underneath the twinkling lights of the stunning Harbor Piazza. Featuring delicious cuisine, an array of wines, live music by The Buzzcatz and the illumination of Portofino’s glittering Christmas tree.

Tickets available here.

Hard Rock Hotel at Universal Orlando

Thanksgiving Day Buffet – The Kitchen

Thursday, November 28, 2024 | 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Indulge in a rock star-worthy Thanksgiving buffet where you can savor carved turkey, prime rib, and an assortment of holiday sides. Don’t miss the seafood station and decadent dessert selection to complete your feast. Live entertainment will create the perfect soundtrack for your holiday meal. View full menu here.

Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).

Loews Royal Pacific Resort at Universal Orlando

Thanksgiving Day Buffet – Islands Dining Room

Thursday, November 28, 2024 | 11:00 AM – 9:00 PM

Experience a South Seas-inspired Thanksgiving buffet with carved turkey, prime rib, sushi and stir fry stations, and scrumptious desserts. Let the rhythms of the South Pacific transport you to paradise with our ukulele players and hula dancers, while the kids enjoy the creations of a balloon artist. View full menu here.

Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort at Universal Orlando

Thanksgiving Day Buffet – Amatista Cookhouse

Thursday, November 28, 2024 | 12:00 – 9:00 PM

Join us for a Thanksgiving Day buffet featuring traditional favorites and Caribbean-inspired dishes, including carved turkey, prime rib, a ceviche display, decadent side dishes and delicious desserts. As you dine, you’ll enjoy the soothing rhythms of a live Caribbean soloist, and the kids will love the face painter and balloon artist. View full menu here.

Reservations: Click here or call 407-503-DINE (3463).

