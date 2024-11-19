Universal Orlando has shared a sneak peek inside the stunning, full-scale recreation of the British Ministry of Magic that will be the setting of the innovative new attraction, Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry – opening on May 22, 2025 at Universal Epic Universe.

The groundbreaking new attraction found within The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, which Universal promises to be their”most impressive ride to date” – blending massive incredibly detailed environments, powerful storytelling, unprecedented ride technology and so much more.

Guests will journey through the typically restricted wizarding government building to witness the trial of the infamous Dolores Umbridge. Guests can walk through the grand Ministry atrium, Dolores Umbridge’s office, other Ministry departments and more before boarding magical, omnidirectional lifts.

Guests will journey from wizarding Paris to the Ministry via the Métro-Floo – a unique mode of transportation inspired by the iconic Floo Network from the films. As they emerge from the fireplace-like structures they’ve seen in the films, guests will immediately find themselves in the lobby of the Ministry of Magic.

The grand atrium of the Ministry of Magic comes to life in all its grandeur in the queue for the attraction. Here, guests will find a restored Fountain of Magical Brethren statue, the breathtaking enchanted weather ceiling, an endless array of Ministry offices from floor to ceiling and many more intricate details for guests to discover while inside.

Guests will also be able to enter Dolores Umbridge’s former office, with its pink hues and ornate gold carvings. Here, guests will meet Higgledy, Umbridge’s former house-elf, for the first time as she enthusiastically cleans out the office ahead of the trial.

Guests should keep an eye out for a variety of details from the films while they venture through the Ministry, like the latest edition of the Daily Prophet, flocks of interdepartmental memos and even the belongings of some of their favorite characters from the films.

Guests will board a magical, omnidirectional lift that seats up to 14 guests to travel even deeper through the British Ministry for the long-awaited trial of Dolores Umbridge. Adorned with vibrant red and gold accents, these lifts are unlike any ride vehicle ever created and will propel guests up, down, forward, backward, sideways and more throughout the Ministry – just like guests have seen in the films.

Once aboard the ride, guests will find themselves on a thrilling chase to catch Umbridge as she attempts to escape her trial – all while dodging attacks from the Death Eaters, rampaging creatures and more along the way. Additional areas guests will soar through in the British Ministry include the Magical Archives – a cavernous library filled with towering cabinets that hold centuries of Ministry archives and wizarding documents; the Department of Magical Creatures – where creatures have escaped and are running amuck; and the Time Room – which is overflowing with a variety of Time-Turners and unique timekeeping devices.

Harry Potter and the Battle at the Ministry will open at Epic Universe on May 22, 2025, and is just one of many exciting experiences in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic. The third installment of Universal Orlando’s wildly popular Harry Potter-themed lands will also include an all-new live show, Le Cirque Arcanus, inspired by the Fantastic Beasts films; a variety of highly themed dining and retail experiences; interactive wand magic and captivating entertainment.

Select multi-day tickets and vacation packages that include one-day access to Universal Epic Universe are on sale now. Fans can also plan their visit with The Wizarding World of Harry Potter Exclusive Vacation Package, which includes 7-night hotel accommodations, a 5-Day theme park ticket that gives them four days of park-to-park access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure, plus one separate day admission to Universal Epic Universe, and more. This package also includes Early Park Admission to select attractions at Epic Universe, Volcano Bay and either Universal Studios Florida or Universal Islands of Adventure (valid theme park admission required), plus other wizarding perks like a special Florean Fortescue’s Ice Cream Flight with a Honeydukes Cooler Tote, one breakfast at Leaky Cauldron in Diagon Alley, the Three Broomsticks in Hogsmeade and Café L’air De La Sirené in the Ministry of Magic, one Shutterbutton’s Photography Studio session and more.

Additional details about Universal Epic Universe will be shared soon.

