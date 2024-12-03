Universal Studios Hollywood invites guests to ring in 2025 with EVE, Hollywood’s biggest New Year’s Eve celebration – featuring multiple dance locations, a captivating fireworks display, photo ops, and access to select rides and attractions, on December 31, 2024, with extended hours until 2:00 a.m.

All festivities are included in the price of theme park admission.

The New Year’s celebration starts at 9 PM, with fireworks lighting up the night sky at midnight.

