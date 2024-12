Universal Studios Hollywood has shared their slate of Special and Seasonal Events for 2025, including the all-new Universal Fan Fest Nights, Halloween Horror Nights 2025 dates, and a Soon-to-be-Announced Summer Event.

At a glance, here’s what guests can expect in 2025:

February 1 – March 20, 2025 – Pass Member Bonus Benefits (Pass Member Exclusive)

March 1 – May 31, 2025 – Butterbeer Season

April 25 – May 18, 2025 – Universal Fan Fest Nights (Select Nights)

May 1 – May 31, 2025 – Pass Member Collectible Giveaway (Pass Member Exclusive)

June 2025 – Pass Member Park Takeover (Pass Member Exclusive)

June 14 – August 10, 2025 – New Unannounced Summer Event

July 4, 2025 – 4th of July Celebration

August – Sept, 1, 2025 – Back to Hogwarts

August 15 – September 30, 2025 – Pass Member Appreciation Days (Pass Member Exclusive)

Sept 4 – Nov 2, 2025 – Halloween Horror Nights 2025 (Select Nights)

Nov 1 – Nov 30, 2025 – Pass Member Collectible Giveaway (Pass Member Exclusive)

Nov – Dec 2025 – Holidays at Universal

Dec 2025 – Pass Member Holiday Takeover (Pass Member Exclusive)

December 31, 2025 – EVE at Universal Studios Hollywood

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.