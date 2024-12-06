It’s the holiday season, and The Holidays are back at Universal Orlando! The tradition continues as Universal transforms both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure into festive wonderlands, complete with sparkling lights, themed decorations, and joyful music.

Grinchmas, now entering its 24th year, is the highlight of the holiday offerings. The Grinchmas Who-liday Spectacular continues to delight fans, featuring outstanding performances of the iconic story you’ve come to enjoy over the years. The show has become essential to Universal’s holiday traditions, evolving from a small corner stage to its current location in the former Blue Man Group Theater.

The Grinch Meet & Greet remains the most popular experience, with wait times averaging 2-3 hours. The only other ways to meet the Grinch without a long wait are by purchasing a VIP Tour (which is highly recommended) or attending the Grinch & Friends Character Breakfast, which has been sold out for weeks.

With 2025 being the 25th Anniversary, we hope Universal will adjust the Grinchmas offerings to maintain their traditions while also providing a fresh appeal. The Grinch Meet & Greet definitely needs to expand beyond the Honk Honkers location, as it cannot currently meet the high demand for this sought-after experience.

Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy’s has undergone some small changes this year, including the addition of a new balloon, “Rico the Penguin,” which is now featured in the Madagascar section. The parade remains a beloved holiday tradition, culminating each night with Santa lighting the impressive 80-foot LED Christmas tree.

Christmas in the Wizarding World is always a must-see and must-do, as Diagon Alley and Hogsmeade are beautifully decorated with festive lights. “The Magic of Christmas at Hogwarts Castle” nighttime show is still fantastic, and the street entertainment of Celestina Warbeck in Diagon and the Frog Choir in Hogsmeade remain must-see shows.

Other experiences around the Resort include The Blues Bros Holiday Show, entertaining guests with their rhythm & “blues”.

Additionally, guests can participate in Earl’s March of the Nutcrackers scavenger hunt, where they can find 16 different Nutcracker figures throughout the Resort. The scavenger hunt map and ornament are available for $14, but purchasing them is not required to participate.

This year’s Holiday Tribute Store is themed around pop-up stories of the holidays. It features rooms inspired by Harry Potter, The Grinch, and Universal’s own Earl the Squirrel. In this store, you can find a variety of holiday merchandise, including the new book “The Tale of Earl the Squirrel.”

The Green & Red Coconut Club returns with its best version yet, offering late-night drinks and dancing for adults, including a delicious Overproof Egg Nog.

Additionally, all eight hotels at Universal Orlando Resort will be beautifully decorated with festive decor. Select hotels will also provide special holiday entertainment.

The Holidays at Universal Orlando have become a must-see event in recent years, celebrating well-established traditions since the event was revamped in 2017. The event will run daily through