Universal Studios Hollywood has announced dates for Halloween Horror Nights 2025, taking place on select nights between September 4 through November 2, 2025.

The news came from their announcement of 2025’s schedule of events.

Details for the event are still under wraps, given that it’s December, but we can expect it to include haunted houses, the Terror Tram, scare zones, live entertainment, and, of course, the opportunity to enjoy some of Universal’s amazing attractions.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood. Earn a $25 gift card with any package (hotel and tickets) that is booked through 12/31/24.