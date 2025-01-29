Tickets now on sale for Universal Fan Fest Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood

Tickets are now on sale for the all-new, after-hours Universal Fan Fest Nights, designed to transport fans and guests into immersive in-world experiences of sci-fi, anime, and more.

The inaugural event will take place on April 25-27, May 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2025.

Launching exclusively at Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Fan Fest Nights comes to life from the minds of Halloween Horror Nights’ innovative creators and debuts with the same level of intensity and detail as this popular seasonal event. Universal Fan Fest Nights will feature all-new, uniquely curated experiences inspired by sci-fi, fantasy, gaming and anime. Guests can tap into their inner fandom to join forces with their favorite characters while sharing their enthusiasm with like-minded fans as they engage in cosplay with such renowned favorites as Star Trek, Back to the Future, Dungeons & Dragons, One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen. Additionally, theme park favorites, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Super Nintendo World will offer special additions and introduce character and interactive elements during Universal Fan Fest Nights.

There are various ticket offerings available; however, details for each ticket type are subject to change.

General Admission : General Admission ticket to Universal Fan Fest Nights.

: General Admission ticket to Universal Fan Fest Nights. Universal Express : Admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights, including one-time (per day) express access to each in-world experience, ride and attraction. Does not include early event access.

: Admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights, including one-time (per day) express access to each in-world experience, ride and attraction. Does not include early event access. Universal Express Unlimited : Admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights, including unlimited express access (per day) to each in-world experience, ride and attraction. Does not include early event access.

: Admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights, including unlimited express access (per day) to each in-world experience, ride and attraction. Does not include early event access. After 2PM Day/Night : Daytime General Admission to the theme park after 2pm and same day General Admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights.

: Daytime General Admission to the theme park after 2pm and same day General Admission to Universal Fan Fest Nights. After 2PM Day/Night Universal Express : Daytime admission to the theme park after 2pm and same day to Universal Fan Fest Nights, including one-time (per day) express access to each ride, attraction and seated show during the day, plus one-time (per day) express access to each in-world experience, ride and attraction during the event.

: Daytime admission to the theme park after 2pm and same day to Universal Fan Fest Nights, including one-time (per day) express access to each ride, attraction and seated show during the day, plus one-time (per day) express access to each in-world experience, ride and attraction during the event. 2-Night General Admission: 2-Night General Admission access to Universal Fan Fest Nights. Blockout dates apply to second visit.

2-Night General Admission access to Universal Fan Fest Nights. Blockout dates apply to second visit. Ultimate Fandom Pass : General Admission pass to enjoy up to all event nights of Universal Fan Fest Nights. No blockout dates on return visits. Does not include early event access.

: General Admission pass to enjoy up to all event nights of Universal Fan Fest Nights. No blockout dates on return visits. Does not include early event access. Early Access Ticket : Early access, beginning at 5:30pm (subject to change) to select Universal Fan Fest Nights in-world experiences prior to event opening. A Universal Fan Fest Nights admission ticket must be purchased separately.

: Early access, beginning at 5:30pm (subject to change) to select Universal Fan Fest Nights in-world experiences prior to event opening. A Universal Fan Fest Nights admission ticket must be purchased separately. Fan Fest Nights VIP Tour : Enjoy VIP treatment of the event, including a shared, expertly guided walking tour of the in-world experiences, rides and attractions, as well as a gourmet dinner (alcoholic beverages excluded) in the private VIP dining room and complimentary valet parking.

: Enjoy VIP treatment of the event, including a shared, expertly guided walking tour of the in-world experiences, rides and attractions, as well as a gourmet dinner (alcoholic beverages excluded) in the private VIP dining room and complimentary valet parking. Pass Member Special Pricing: Pass Members can take advantage of special online Pass Member pricing on General Admission tickets to Universal Fan Fest Nights when visiting on select nights.

All experiences and activations will be included every event night for guests to enjoy when they attend Universal Fan Fest Nights (subject to change). Adding to the adventure, guests will be able to experience select theme park attractions open during the event, including “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge,” “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey,” “Flight of the Hippogriff,” “Jurassic World—The Ride,” “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem,” “Revenge of the Mummy: The Ride” and “The Simpsons Ride”.

For more information on the event, including a preview of food and merchandise, you can check our our SNEAK PEEK.

