Universal Studios Hollywood offering First Responders with a Special First Responder Heroes Ticket

As a thank you to the first responders for their heroic efforts in tackling the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, Universal Studios Hollywood is offering a new “First Responder Heroes Ticket.” All eligible active first responders can enjoy one complimentary 1-Day General Admission ticket and a 50% discount on up to three 1-Day General Admission tickets, now through , 2025.

“The selfless dedication and tireless resilience exhibited by the first responders in response to combatting the L.A. wildfires has been nothing short of extraordinary and we are very grateful to these unsung heroes for their courage during this difficult time,” said Scott Strobl, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Universal Studios Hollywood. “When these first responders are ready for a much needed break, we look forward to welcoming them to our theme park.”

The “First Responder Heroes Ticket” offer extends to all eligible U.S.-based, active first responders within public or private agency/entities who assist the community in the following categories: Firefighters, Police Officers, Sheriff’s Deputies, National Guard, and Paramedics and Emergency Medical Technicians. The offer excludes retired and volunteer first responders.

The “First Responder Heroes Ticket” may only be redeemed once per eligible first responder and must be redeemed in person at the theme park’s dedicated “First Responder Heroes Ticket” ticket booth located at the Front Gate entrance. The ticket can only be redeemed for the same day visit. Online redemption will not be available.

Eligible first responders will need to show a valid government-issued photo ID and valid employee ID card for qualifying first responder occupation.

In addition to the complimentary ticket, first responders have the option to purchase up to three additional 1-Day General Admission tickets for guests within their party at a savings of 50% off the front gate price on the day of visit. All accompanying guests must be present at the time of visit to receive the discounted rate. Visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com for additional terms and conditions.