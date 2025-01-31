Need to Know: A Guide to 2025 Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando

From February 1 through March 30, guests will let the good times roll as they experience an authentic, family-friendly version of the Mardi Gras bash at Universal Studios Florida. The event will be held over 60+ nights – with the food booths open and the parade taking place every night.

Mardi Gras couples unparalleled theme park entertainment with a dazzling parade, authentic New Orleans musicians, mouth-watering international cuisine, tons of glittering Mardi Gras beads, and live concerts by high-profile artists.

We’ve gathered everything you need to know before heading out to the event, including parade times, and how to plan your night for the event; whether it be the 1st weekend, or during a very busy Spring Break.

The Basics

Mardi Gras at Universal Orlando is designed to be family-friendly and is included with park admission. The event occurs rain or shine; so if rain is in the forecast, bring an umbrella. The Mardi Gras Parade runs each night of the event, while concerts are held on weekends.

Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration is included with admission to Universal Studios Florida or with an annual pass. Seasonal Passholders are completely blacked out on Mardi Gras concert days.

The Parade

Before enjoying the live concerts, guests can dance along with dozens of energetic street performers and collect beads by the handful as the Mardi Gras parade winds through the streets of Universal Studios. The floats are made by Kern Studios, the same company that has created Mardi Gras floats for the event in New Orleans since 1947.

The parade will have different start times depending on the night you go:

5:00pm: February 4

6:00pm: February 2, 3, 5-7, 9-13, 18-21, 24–28; March 3-7, 9, 12, 18

7:00pm: February 14, 17, 23; March 2, 10, 11, 13, 14, 17, 19, 20, 23-28, 30

7:30pm (Concert dates): February 1, 8, 15, 16, 22; March 1, 8, 15, 16, 21, 22, 29

Some of the same floats from previous years will be featured – like the traditional favorites the Krewe, King Gator, Riverboat, King & Queen – but will also feature 6 newly-designed floats, rounding out the line-up to 12 total. The new parade floats are inspired by 30 years of Universal’s Mardi Gras and its traditions – like masks, beads, food, and more.

To ensure a good spot to view the parade, we recommend picking out a location about an hour before the parade starts, especially during weekend/concert nights. Weekday parades are expected to be less crowded but that does not mean large crowds aren’t possible, especially during Spring Break time. For ADA accommodations, there are designated viewing areas in New York.

The parade makes several stops to perform a mini-celebration and release confetti in the sky. The stops are usually made down Hollywood Blvd and in New York by the Revenge of the Mummy attraction. These locations are more likely to attract a bigger crowd, so make sure to arrive there earlier.

If you’re traveling with children, kids get their own private parade experience in the Little Jester’s Parade Viewing Area located in front of the Brown Derby Hat Shop. In addition, several ADA viewing areas will be set up along the parade route for those in need. Make sure to ask a Universal Team Member ahead of time so you can plan accordingly.

Annual Passholders can enjoy the Mardi Gras parade from a special viewing area at Mel’s Drive-In.

We do have to stress that while it is fun to catch the beads tossed from the floats, please be mindful of your surroundings and other guests around you.

Ride a Float



If you want to experience being a part of the Mardi Gras, you’re in luck! A limited number of guests can be part of the festivities and ride through the streets of Universal Studios on one of the floats, tossing beads to the crowd. Reservations are required and will be accepted in-park via the Virtual Line experience in the Official Universal Orlando App. There are some restrictions, however:

Float Rider Restrictions:

Must be at least 18 years (or accompanied by an adult)

Must be at least 48 inches in height

No bags or strollers

Can accommodate standard push wheelchairs only with advance notice.

Riders with a disability may request an accommodation at least 48 hours prior to your float reservation.

All participants will be required to complete and sign a Waiver prior to riding the float.

All minor participants will be required to complete a Minor Waiver signed by a parent or legal guardian prior to riding the float.

Check-in is located by Animal Actors On Location! theater in Universal Studios Florida.

There is a small possibility last-minute spots open up for float riding, so make sure you continuously check the Universal Orlando app.

Ride and Dine

Guests can get a reserved spot on a parade float and toss beads to the crowd, as well as enjoy a 3-course meal from one of four participating restaurants at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Studios Florida

• Finnegan’s Bar & Grill

• Lombard’s Seafood Grill Islands of Adventure • Confisco Grille (2-park ticket required) Universal CityWalk • The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar

• NBC Sports Grill & Brew • Bob Marley – A Tribute to Freedom (Dinner Only)

• Antojitos (Dinner Only) • Pat O’Brien’s (Dinner Only)

The Ride & Dine Add-on starts at $89.99 and is subject to availability. Guests must arrive 45 minutes prior to parade start time. Parade times subject to change without notice.

Fun in the Streets

Parade performers will be out and about around the park before the parade starts for some fun, dancing, and photos! They can be found near the park entrance or around New York.

When it comes to the music, local New Orleans bands will be playing each night of the event in the Courtyard.

International Flavors

Mardi Gras guests can savor the mouthwatering flavors of global Carnaval celebrations from New Orleans to Spain to China and beyond with an expansive menu featuring more than 60 tasting-sized items. While venturing throughout the parkwide celebration, guests will find kiosks featuring delicious culinary delicacies inspired by various locations from around the globe.

It wouldn’t be a Mardi Gras celebration without the traditional Bayou favorites like jambalaya, gumbo, andouille sausage, beignets, and much more.

Here’s a look at the food & drunk menu for every country featured at this year’s event:

Bites of the Bayou (Located in New York/Battery Park)

Food

Baked Cajun Mac & Cheese– $10.99

creamy spicy cavatappi pasta with andouille sausage, holy trinity and a cajun cream sauce, garnished with scallions

Chicken & Sausage Gumbo – $8.99

Stew of trinity, chicken, andouille, bacon over white rice

Cajun Spiced Twisted Tater – $9.99

Cajun seasoned potato, Creole remoulade sauce, herbs

Canada (Located in New York/Battery Park)

Food

Hot Maple Lacquered Salmon – $14.99

griddled salmon fillet with a maple lacquer and an ancient grain mixed salad

Margherita Poutine – $10.49

Fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, basil cream and pub fries

Beverages

Ginger Snap

Fireball Cinnamon Whisky, lime juice, ginger purée and maple syrup

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $16.00

Refill – $13.50

12 oz. Single – $13.50

Mocktail – $9.00

Collective Arts Brewing Life in the Clouds IPA

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $16.00

Refill – $13.50

12 oz. Single – $13.00

China (Located in San Francisco)

Food

Spicy Szechuan Chicken Bites – $11.99

crispy pieces of chicken with white rice, sesame seeds, Szechuan chili crunch

Duck Xian Bing – $10.99

shredded duck dumpling with Hoisin scallion ginger butter

Beverages

Luck and Prosperity – $9.00

Hokkaido Milk Tea powder, ginger puree, blood orange syrup, vanilla cream syrup and mango popping boba

Coca-Cola Market Square (Located in Gramercy Park)



Beverages

Frozen Brandy Milk Punch – $13.50

Torres 10 year brandy, Old Forester bourbon, milk, cream, simple syrup and vanilla bean

Frozen Irish Coffee – $13.50

Jameson Irish whiskey, JF Haden’s Espresso Liqueur, cold brew concentrate and vanilla ice cream

Banana’s Fosters Fizz

Cruzan Aged Dark Rum, Planteray O.F.T.D. rum, Bols crème de banana and Barq’s Creme Soda

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $16.50

Refill – $13.50

12 oz. Single – $13.50

Doberge Cake Cocktail

360 Sorrento Lemon vodka, 360 Double Chocolate vodka, vanilla cream syrup, cupcake cold foam and Sprite

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $16.50

Refill – $13.50

12 oz. Single – $13.50

Peach Cobbler Smash

Old Forester bourbon, peach puree, lime wedge and Coca Cola

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $16.50

Refill – $13.50

12 oz. Single – $13.50

Mocktail – $9.00

Orange Coconut Snowball Mocktail – $9.00

Pineapple juice, coconut milk, cream of coconut and Fanta orange

BLTC Bloody Mary

New Amsterdam vodka, tomato juice, lemon juice, simple syrup, horseradish, Worcestershire sauce, celery salt and black pepper

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $19.00

Refill – $15.50

12 oz. Single – $15.00

Colombia (Located in New York/Battery Park)

Food

Colombian Burger – $10.99

grilled burger with Monterey Jack cheese, pineapple cabbage slaw, cilantro garlic sauce and potato sticks

Chicken Empanadas – $8.99

crispy corn masa chicken empanadas with aji picante

Pandebono – $7.99

warm Colombian cassava bread

Beverages

Aquapanela – $9.00

Panela sugar, water and fresh cut lemon

France (Located in Central Park Crepes)

Food

Duck a l’orange Crepe – $15.99

freshly made crepes filled with shredded duck, onions, Boursin cheese, orange segments and an orange slice

Germany (Located in San Francisco by Chez Alcatraz)

Food

Leberkäse – $10.99

German-style meatloaf served on a pretzel bun with mustard and sauerkraut

Currywurst & Pommes – $9.99

crispy bratwurst topped with spicy curry ketchup, served with fries and mayo

Apple Strudel – $4.99

flaky pastry layers wrapped around spiced apple filling

Beverages

ERDINGER Weißbier Dunkel

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $16.00

Refill – $12.75

12 oz. Single – $13.00

Bitburger Premium Pils

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $16.00

Refill – $12.75

12 oz. Single – $13.00

Franziskaner Hefe Weissbier

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $16.00

Refill – $12.75

12 oz. Single – $13.00

Beer Flight – $13.00

Bitburger Premium Pils, Franziskaner Hefe Weissbier, ERDINGER Weißbier Dunkel

French Quarter Sips (Located in New York/Battery Park)

Beverages

Category 5 Punch

Cruzan Aged Dark Rum, Myers’s dark rum, lime juice, orange juice, simple syrup, passion fruit puree, and grenadine

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $16.50

Refill – $13.50

12 oz. Single – $13.50

Espresso Martini – $18.00

Julius Meinl breakfast blend, JF Haden’s Espresso Liqueur, New Amsterdam vodka and simple syrup

Pimm’s Cup

Pimm’s No 1 Cup and Seagram’s ginger ale garnished with fresh cut orange, strawberry, lemon and cucumbers

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $16.50

Refill – $13.50

12 oz. Single – $13.50

India (Located in San Francisco)

Food

Potato Dosa – $7.99

Griddled dosa filled with curried potatoes, onions, black mustard seeds, served with a coconut chutney

Butter Chicken – $10.99

Tender chicken in a spiced tomato butter sauce with Naan bread and cilantro

Beverages

Jaljeerda Soda – $9.00

Jaljeera Spice mix, lemon juice and Sprite

Iced Chai Latte – $9.00

Chai, milk and house-made masala cold foam

Italy (Located in Louie’s in New York)

Food

Trapizzini – $10.99

Warm ciabatta, meatball, marinara and spiced parmesan

Beverages

Peachello Spritz – $9.00

Pallini Peachello, Cavicchioli 1928 Prosecco, club soda with peach bursting boba

Mexico (Located in Cafe La Bamba Courtyard in Central Park)

Food

Quessabirria – $10.99

Birria beef in a corn tortilla with Monterey Jack and Oaxaca cheese served with a birria broth

Chilaquiles Verde – $7.99

Tortillas topped with chile braised shredded chicken, salsa verde, cilantro onion mix with lime crema and Cotija cheese

Churro Loops – $8.49

flaky pastry layers wrapped around spiced apple filling

Beverages

La Tormenta

Cuervo Tradicional blanco tequila, lime juice, orange juice, dragon fruit puree, passion fruit puree and smoked sea salt

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $16.50

Refill – $13.50

12 oz. Single – $13.50

Elote Old Fashioned – $19.00

Desert Door sotol, Nixta Licor de Elote, Del Maguey Vida mezcal and agave syrup

Puerto Rico (Located in New York/Battery Park)

Food

Pinchos de Lechon – $10.99

Char-grilled pork shoulder skewer with guava bbq sauce and pan sobao

Pastelon Fritters – $8.99

Crispy sweet platain and picadillo beef fritters served with mayo ketchup

Cheese Dog – $9.99

All-beef hot dog with cheddar cheese wrapped in an empanada disc, served with mayo ketchup

Beverages

Piña Colada

Ron del Barrilito Three Star rum, lime juice, coconut cream, pineapple juice and smoked sea salt

20 oz. Souvenir cup – $16.50

Refill – $13.50

12 oz. Single – $13.50

Ponche – $9.00

Welch’s grape juice, sweetened condensed milk and blackberry essence

Taste of the Quarter (Located in New York/Battery Park)

Food

Red Beans & Rice – $7.49

Vegan sausage with stewed beans, white rice and garnished with scallions

Beignets – $7.49

Sweet fried pastry with powdered sugar

King Cake – $7.49

Traditional cake with cinnamon swirl icing, Mardi Gras sprinkles and a Mardi Gras baby

The best way to experience the flavors of Mardi Gras is with the specialty Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card, which allows guests to taste and save more by paying $65 for a $75 card. Annual and Seasonal Passholders also receive special savings with the purchase of an exclusive $150 card for only $120. The Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card will be available for purchase at Mardi Gras food and beverage locations throughout Universal Studios Florida.

Water and sodas are also included in the lanyard. You can roll over unused items during any Mardi Gras day, and it can be reloaded until March 30. Any unused value does not expire, so you can purchase snacks, including soft pretzels, popcorn, and bottled water during normal hours.

The Concerts

The main event of the evening features a performance of the night’s scheduled act. This year, Mardi Gras features an incredible variety of music. Below is the line-up and schedule dates:

T-Pain Joe Jonas Kool & The Gang Juanes Scotty McCreery Foster the People Illenium All Time Low Lawrence Coco Jones DJ Pauly D TLC

Concerts take place at the Universal Music Plaza Stage. Depending on the act, guests may begin to line up early in the morning. If your sole purpose for attending Mardi Gras is for the musical act, we recommend skipping the parade to ensure a good spot to view the concert.

Concerts begin shortly after the parade ends and are scheduled to take place at 8:30 pm. The duration of the concert varies but usually lasts for an hour to an hour and a half.

The Music Plaza stage is Standing Room only. For those traveling with children, please be mindful of those around you and try to refrain from hoisting kids up to sit on your shoulders. It’s an obstruction to other guests who are trying to view the concert, but also can present itself as a safety issue. If you MUST lift your child so they can see the concert, try to keep them level with your head.

The viewing area for hearing and visually impaired guests is located at the far left side of the stage, near the Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit entrance. Wheelchair viewing is located along the concrete walkway on either side of the tech booth near the back of the Music Stage plaza.

Mardi Gras Tribute Store

Located in the Hollywood area of Universal Studios Florida, The Mardi Gras Tribute Store offers a highly-themed shopping experience that features all-new Mardi Gras merchandise collections, as well as themed treats. This year’s store takes guests through the Legends of the Bayou Museum & Gift Shop.

Guests can explore the weird legends of the bayou and explore a curiosity shop, swamp shack and marsh. Here, guests can immerse themselves in the bayou and shop an exciting array of Mardi Gras-themed merchandise. Highlights include a vibrant selection of apparel such as t-shirts, flannels, hats and hoodies, as well as accessories like headwear, backpacks, and vinyl toys. New must-haves include the eye-catching Gator Junior Shoulder Pal Plush and exclusive 30th-anniversary collectibles, including a customizable commemorative beaded necklace, a light-up Gator Junior popcorn bucket, a limited-edition bubble pin, and festive chocolate coins.

Cursed Coconut Club

Mardi Gras has taken over the Red Coconut Club and transformed it into the Cursed Coconut Club. The themed nightclub & lounge features Mardi Gras decor, along with live music and specialty drinks.

In addition, the Mardi Gras festivities extend to CityWalk with specially-themed food and drink offerings in several venues. Be sure to check out The After Party and Fat Tuesday at Pat O’Brien’s, or order a new Bayou Pecan Shake at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen.

Hotels

Universal Orlando is extending the Mardi Gras to fun throughout all their hotels, featuring a specialty menu of food & drink.

Loews Portofino Bay Hotel

The Thirsty Fish

Boulevardier

Maker’s Mark Bourbon, Campri, sweet vermouth

Splendido Bar & Grill

Mojito Lampone

Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Chambord, simple syrup, raspberry, mint

Trattoria del Porto

Seafood Etouffee with Dirty Rice

Tomato, “Holy Trinity”, Cajun-inspired dirty rice, scallions

Hard Rock Hotel

The Kitchen

Bourbon Street Beignets

Bourbon caramel sauce, powdered sugar.

Velvet Bar

Blackened Grouper Po’ Boy

Seared Blackened Grouper, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Cajun Remoulade

Loews Royal Pacific Resort

Islands Dining Room

Crawfish & Andouille Sausage Egg Roll

Served with creole aioli

Orchid Court Lounge & Sushi Bar

Orchid

Gin, Elderflower Liqueur, Violet Liqueur, lemon juice, simple syrup, pea flower float.

Tuk Tuk Market

Chocolate Bomb

Choose from: chocolate and caramel with spiced pecan with Mardi Gras purple, green, and gold decor, s’mores, or cookies & cream

Loews Sapphire Falls Resort

Amatista Cookhouse

Mardi Gras Empanada

Chicken, andouille sausage, and Cajun aioli

Strong Water Tavern

Cucumber Hurricane Twist

Light rum, lime juice, Melon Liqueur, sliced cucumber.

New Dutch Trading Company

Traditional King Cake

Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort

Galaxy Bowl Restaurant

Shrimp Po’ Boy

Crispy Cajun fried shrimp piled on a French baguette and topped with a creole-inspired creamy remoulade sauce with Cajun fried wedges

Louisiana Lemonade

Vodka, Lemonade, Sprite, Mango & Raspberry Syrup

Bayliner Diner

Muffuletta

Salami, Mortadella, Ham, Provolone Cheese and Olive Tapenade, House Made Chips, Fruit Salad or Pasta Salad

Universal’s Aventura Hotel

Bar 17 Bistro

Bayou Shrimp & Grits

Blend of cheddar, parmesan, and brie cheese grits, topped with Cajun shrimp seasoned with our house blend of spices and creole-seasoned butter

Hurricane

Bacardi Superior Rum, Myers’s Original Dark Rum, passion fruit, tropical juices

Sazerac

Rye whiskey, absinthe, simple syrup, Bitters

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites

Beach Break Cafe

New Orleans Chicken or Shrimp Po’Boy

Served with a Creole Remoulade Sauce and Fries

Sandbar

Frozen Bayou

Rum, blue curaçao, finest call mango, grenadine, Pineapple garnish

Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites

Pier 8

Cajun Grilled Shrimp and Cheddar Grits

Shrimp and Cheddar Grits served with Andouille Sausage and a Tomato Jam

Sunset Lounge, The Oasis Beach Bar, and The Wave Maker’s Pool Bar

Fleur de Lis

Gin, Muddled Cucumber, Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, Elderflower liquor, Lime and Cucumber garnish

Universal Stella Nova Resort

Cosmos Cafe

Muffuletta

Stacked Italian meats, provolone cheese, pepperoncini, onions, olive tapenade, French bread (cold sandwich). Served with choice of french fries, sweet potato fries or small tossed salad.

Catfish Po’Boy

Crispy catfish, coleslaw, lettuce, tomato, remoulade, French bread. Served with choice of french fries, sweet potato fries or small tossed salad.

Annual Passholder Benefits



As a passholder, Universal gives some great perks for the Mardi Gras event. This year, the perks include:

Passholders Save 15% on the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience

The Annual Passholders Special viewing area for the Mardi Gras Parade near Mel’s Drive-In.

Passholders can receive one free UOAP Mardi Gras Button, while supplies last, from the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure and at The Tonight Shop in Universal Studios Florida.

Passholders save $30 with a limited-time offer Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card. The card retails for $120 for a $150 value plus.

Premier Passholders receive 15% off and Preferred Passholders receive 10% off at all Universal Orlando owned and operated Mardi Gras Food and Beverage Tents.

Head to Louie’s Gelato Window in Univesal Studios Florida to enjoy exclusively crafted treats just for Passholders. Spiked Affogato – $14.00 + Tax

Vanilla Gelato, Espresso, and Coffee Liquor Affogato – $6.49 + Tax

Vanilla Gelato and Espresso

in Univesal Studios Florida to enjoy exclusively crafted treats just for Passholders. Exclusive Mardi Gras Passholder merchandise will be available at select locations.

Early Park Admission to Volcano Bay up to 30 minute prior to opening.

Stay at Universal Stella Nova or Terra Lune Resort starting from $159 Per Night, Plus Tax for travel between now and April 10, 2025.

Seasonal Passholders will not be able to participate on Mardi Gras concert nights.

The Crowds

With the event spanning over 60+ nights, weekdays are known to be less crowded – especially mid-week. However, the event can bring in some heavy traffic, especially during a Holiday weekend or “Spring Break” time. As a general rule of thumb, any Mardi Gras weekend that features 2 acts are the weekends where Universal expects huge turnouts, so plan accordingly. We recommend adding an extra 30-40 minutes of time to plan for your parade/concert viewing spot.

Make sure to check back throughout the event as we will update this page as the event kicks off.

