Mardi Gras 2025 Tribute Store opens at Universal Studios Florida

The Mardi Gras Tribute Store has officially opened at Universal Studios Florida as Universal Orlando gears up for 2025’s Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval.

The highly themed store takes guests to the Legends of the Bayou, a museum inspired by New Orleans’s legends and other popular creatures of cryptozoology.

Guests will travel through the Museum’s curiosity shop, the Louisiana marsh, and a swamp shack.

Celebrating 30 Years of Mardi Gras, this year’s merchandise includes t-shirts, flannels, hats, and hoodies, as well as accessories like headwear, backpacks, and vinyl toys. New must-haves include the eye-catching Gator Junior Shoulder Pal Plush and exclusive 30th-anniversary collectibles, including a customizable commemorative beaded necklace, a light-up Gator Junior popcorn bucket, a limited-edition bubble pin, and festive chocolate coins.

The Tribute Store’s first room brings us through the Curiosity Shop, where Cyrus T Pavo welcomes us. The room is filled with references to cryptozoological creatures and dials up the tackiness to 11. As you walk through the room, you’ll find displays, models, artifacts, and other random findings of the “legends of the bayou.”

The 2nd room brings us through the Louisiana swamps, where the Mossman lurks in the marshes. Finally, we make our way to Baron TonTon’s shack before entering the final room, where a giant wooden gator statue looms over the merchandise.

Keep a close eye on Easter Eggs throughout the store, as there are PLENTY to find, including a hidden ET, a nod to Monster’s Cafe, Jaws references, and about 80 “little” Bigfoot figures hiding around the store.

From February 1 through March 30, guests will let the good times roll as they experience an authentic, family-friendly version of the Mardi Gras bash at Universal Studios Florida. The event will be held over 60+ nights – with the food booths open and the parade taking place every night.

