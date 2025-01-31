Universal Studios Hollywood Pass Member Bonus Benefits being February 1, 2025

Universal Studios Hollywood is preparing to start their Pass Member Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating its annual pass members, from February 1 to March 20, 2025.

Annual Pass Members can experience Universal Studios Hollywood with extra benefits that are only available for a limited time.

Here are some of the exclusive offerings during Pass Member Bonus Benefits:

Scavenger Hunt Play the in-park Scavenger Hunt to get a collectible Pass Member sticker sheet! Stop by the Universal Studio Store inside the Theme Park for the checklist (or you can grab one online on their website). Once you’ve completed your checklist, return to the Universal Studio Store and collect your sticker sheet. Available at registers; must show your valid Annual or Season Pass. Supplies are limited; first come, first served.

Free Collectible Magnet

Pass Members can snap up this free collectible Back to the Future magnet to celebrate this year’s new Universal Fan Fest Nights. Pick up inside the theme park at the Universal Studios Store. Just ask at the register and show your valid Annual or Season Pass. Supplies are limited, so first come, first served.

Savory Chicken or Cheese Tamales Craving Mexican food? If so, stop by Cocina Mexicana for a Pass Member special plate of chicken or cheese tamales served with rice and beans. Available for a limited time for purchase at Cocina Mexicana inside the Theme Park during normal operating hours only..

20% Off Food & Beverage For a limited time only, stop by Mel’s Diner or Jurassic Cafe to pick up a very special Cotton Candy Sparkling Lemonade crafted just for Pass Members. Available for purchase during normal operating hours only.

Buy One Popcorn Bucket, Get One Popcorn Bucket Half Off Get your fill on popcorn when you buy one popcorn bucket and get another popcorn bucket for half off. Available for purchase during normal operating hours only. Popcorn refills are redeemable at any participating in-Park location that serves fresh popcorn. Valid on day of purchase only. Sharing is not permitted.

Buy One, Get One Carnival Game Play Buy one carnival game play in the theme park and get a second carnival game play free at participating carnival game locations.

Lunch Special at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen or Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Receive 25% off your lunch when you dine at The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen or Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk Hollywood during Pass Member Bonus Benefits Monday – Friday from 11am to 4pm.

Secret Voodoo Doughnut Ask about the secret doughnut designed specifically for Pass Members and receive your 15% Pass Member discount when you show your valid Annual or Season Pass. Available for purchase only at Voodoo Doughnut on Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

25% Off Happy Hour Food Menu Receive 25% off happy hour food menu items Monday – Friday from 2pm to 6pm when you dine at NBC Sports Grill & Brew, The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen or Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville at Universal CityWalk Hollywood.

$5 Jamba Blended Coffee Smoothie Visit Jamba at Universal CityWalk Hollywood during Pass Member Bonus Benefits and receive a small Jamba Blended Coffee Smoothie for just $5.00 when you show your Annual or Season Pass.

Buy One, Get One Half Off Sunglasses Buy one pair of sunglasses and get a second pair of sunglasses for half off when you visit Sunsations at Universal CityWalk Hollywood during Pass Member Bonus Benefits.

Bring a Friend or Family Member for up to $60 Off the Front Gate Price on Select Days Take advantage of a special price on 1-Day General Admission tickets for your friends and family. Must purchase online in advance at UniversalPassMember.com

Save up to $20 Off a Universal Express Upgrade Save up to $20 off for a one-day daytime Universal Express upgrade with your Annual or Season Pass. Visit the Universal Box Office inside the Park for details.

Save $100 on a VIP Experience Ticket Upgrade Save $100 for a one-day daytime VIP Experience ticket upgrade on your valid Annual or Season Pass. To upgrade, must check for same day VIP Experience tour availability at the Front Gate.

