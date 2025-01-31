DreamWorks Dog Man arrives at Universal Studios Florida

To celebrate the upcoming release of DreamWorks Animation’s Dog Man, Universal Studios Florida has debuted a new Meet & Greet along with other small additions for guests to enjoy.

Now appearing in DreamWorks Land, Dog Man will meet guests randomly throughout the day. Universal is touting the experience as “Surprise & Delight,” which means set times are unavailable.

At DreamWorks Imagination Cafe, two new items were added to the menu – Ruff Mix Mac & Cheese and The Gary Cupcake. The Ruff Mix Mac & Cheese ($12.99) is served in a Ruff Mix Dog Food can and, yes, is meant to look like eating wet food out of it. The Greg Cupcake ($6.49) is a vanilla cupcake filled with fruit jelly and topped with a peanut butter mousse.

In addition, a Dog Man photo op can be found at the entrance to DreamWorks Land.

The film, released in theaters today, January 31, 2025, was written and directed by Peter Hastings. It features the voices of Pete Davidson, Lil Rel Howery, Isla Fisher, Poppy Liu, Stephen Root, Billy Boyd, and Ricky Gervais. This movie is a spin-off of the Captain Underpants franchise.

