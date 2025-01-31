Lew Wasserman statue returns to Universal Studios Florida

After almost a year away, Universal Orlando has moved the Lew Wasserman statue to its new home in Central Park in Universal Studios Florida.

The statue was originally located in New York but was removed last year to help alleviate traffic at its location, especially with the parade route.

Lew Wasserman is recognized as the Chairman Emeritus of MCA-Universal Studios and was instrumental in the growth of Universal Studios as an entertainment company and in the development of its theme parks.

