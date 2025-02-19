Universal Horror Unleashed opens August 14 in Las Vegas; tickets now on sale

Year-round screams and unmatched horror is set to begin, with tickets now on sale for Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas. Guests can be one of the firsts to experience a new level of immersive terrifying entertainment starting August 14.

Universal Horror Unleashed will bring to life a new nightmarish spectacle by the masters of horror at Universal Destinations & Experiences, known for its legacy of fan-favorite terrifying stories and experiences, spanning from films to award-winning theme park seasonal events.

As soon as guests step into the darkened warehouse they will be surrounded by horror like never before, encountering unimaginable monstrous creatures lurking around every corner– from vampires to a supernatural collection of unsettling dolls – as they brave their way through four themed immersive areas featuring bloodcurdling original stories by the masterminds of horror at Universal. The terrifying journey continues in four haunted houses that will bring to life their worst nightmares: from encountering the most legendary monsters of all time at Universal Monsters; reliving every chilling demonic possession at Blumhouse’s The Exorcist: Believer; to attempting to escape Leatherface and his deranged family in Texas Chainsaw Massacre; and Scarecrow: The Reaping, an original story that will take guests to a desiccated farmland filled with horrifying scarecrows bent on revenge. The petrifying experience extends into the food and beverage offerings, with themed bars and food locations serving craft cocktails and spine-tingling bites in select areas, and a retail location with unique collectible merchandise and more.

Tickets are available for purchase UniversalHorrorUnleashed.com , including a General Admission Ticket (Unlimited Access), which provides unlimited admission to all four haunted houses for the selected date and time, starting at $99.00 plus tax. A General Admission Ticket (One-Time Access) is also available starting at $69.00 plus tax, and offers entry to each haunted house once for the selected date and time. In addition to the haunted houses, with admission guests will also enjoy access to the entire experience including the themed bars and live entertainment as they journey through the 100,000 square foot building.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.