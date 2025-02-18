Tickets now on sale for Volcano Bay Nights at Universal Orlando

For the first time ever, Universal is hosting Volcano Bay Nights on select Saturday nights, including April 12, 26, and May 3, 10, and 17. This all-new, limited-capacity event allows guests to enjoy their favorite water attractions, live entertainment, DreamWorks character meet-and-greets, complimentary island treats, and more.

Guests can “embrace the Waturi culture” and experience Volcano Bay under the stars all while enjoying lower wait times and exclusive access to some of their favorite water rides and select attractions like Krakatau Aqua Coaster, Ko’okiri Body Plunge and Kala and Tai Nui Serpentine Body Slides. Guests can also dance along at Waturi Beach with a live DJ or take part in nostalgic games like hula hoop and limbo under the park’s iconic 200-foot Krakatau volcano.

Guests will get a chance to meet some of the beloved characters from their favorite DreamWorks Animation films, including Shrek, Fiona, Puss in Boots and Kitty Soft Paws from Shrek, King Julien and Alex from Madagascar, and Poppy, Branch and Guy Diamond from Trolls.

Complimentary treats will also be available for guests, including Spicy Island Shrimp and Cheesy Cliffside Seashell Pasta. Guests can enjoy more than 100 drink choices and refills throughout the event with Coca-Cola beverages in a complimentary Volcano Bay Freestyle Souvenir Cup. In addition, specialty food and beverage items will be available at Kohola Reef Restaurant and Social Club, Dancing Dragons Boat Bar and Koka Poroka Ice Cream Kona.

Universal Volcano Bay Nights tickets are available starting for $99.00 plus tax per person and parking is included for the event. Guests can arrive as early as 4:00 p.m. to enjoy the park ahead of the exclusive event, beginning at 7:00 p.m. Universal Orlando Passholders will receive a 10% discount off the ticketed price of the experience with a valid Annual or Seasonal Pass and valid photo ID.

Guests looking to elevate their Volcano Bay Nights experience can purchase a private cabana for the event, starting at $249.99. Private cabanas must be booked in-park at the concierge huts on the day of the event and are first come, first served.

To purchase tickets to Universal Volcano Bay Nights, click here .

