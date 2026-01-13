Knott’s Peanuts Celebration returns to Knott’s Berry Farm; starting Jan 31, 2026

Knott’s Berry Farm will once again host its annual Knott’s Peanuts Celebration, running weekends from Jan. 31 through Feb. 22, 2026. The seasonal event brings Snoopy and the Peanuts characters throughout the park with new entertainment offerings, returning shows, interactive experiences, and limited-time food items.

New for this year is Knott’s Express, a traveling musical show featuring the Knott’s Express Trolley. The production follows Charlie Brown and friends on a musical journey with multiple performances daily. Each show will make three stops in the Boardwalk area, Charleston Circle, and near the Boardwalk Ballroom, with song selections and choreography tailored to each location.

Also debuting this year is “Kite Flying Foibles,” a limited-time exhibition located at Calico’s Town Hall. Organized by the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, the exhibit features reproductions of original Peanuts comic strips, artwork, and photographs. The display highlights the recurring struggles of Charlie Brown, inspired by creator Charles M. Schulz’s own experiences with kites.

Returning entertainment includes Let’s Celebrate on the Calico Mine Stage, a musical tribute featuring Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and the Peanuts gang, alongside singers and dancers. In the evening, the same venue will host Snoopy’s Legendary Rooftop Concert, featuring live performances with the indie band The Jelly of the Month Club.

Additional character experiences will be available throughout Ghost Town. Franklin and Linus will appear in Peanuts Cowboy Jamboree at Calico Park, where guests can participate in interactive games. Pigpen’s Pig Pen will also return, offering character meet-and-greets at the Livery Stables.

At Wilderness Dance Hall, guests can participate in Peanuts Sketch School, a guided drawing experience where a resident art instructor teaches step-by-step techniques for drawing Peanuts characters.

The celebration will also feature a selection of limited-time food and beverage offerings, including gruyere cheese raclette baked potato with grilled onions or cheesy mac and cheese bites with barbecue bacon and spicy aioli; sweet items like a confetti birthday funnel cake that includes glazed icing with colorful sprinkles and circus animal cookies, or the peanut butter and jelly stuffed deep-fried French toast.

Knott’s Peanuts Celebration is included with park admission.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.