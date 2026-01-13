Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras 2026 concert lineup & details announced

Universal Orlando has announced more details about this year’s Mardi Gras event, including the concert lineup, parade details, and more!

2026’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will run daily from February 7 through April 4, 2026.

UNIVERSAL ORLANDO’S MARDI GRAS 2026 CONCERT LINEUP DATE HEADLINER February 7 Kaskade February 14 Portugal. The Man February 15 Ivy Queen February 21 Joey Fatone & AJ McLean February 28 RuPaul (DJ SET) March 7 Shaggy March 13 Tyler Hubbard March 14 Bebe Rexha March 15 Zedd March 21 Barenaked Ladies March 28 The All-American Rejects

CELEBRATE THE SPIRIT OF NEW ORLEANS DURING THE STUNNING MARDI GRAS PARADE

All of the electrifying energy of New Orleans will make its way to the streets of Universal Studios Florida during this year’s Mardi Gras parade, featuring a collection of twelve beautifully hand-crafted floats designed to celebrate the vibrant spirit of New Orleans – from its food, music and beads to the bayou. The dazzling array of floats will wind the streets of the park, accompanied by high-energy street performers, colorful beads flying through the air and energetic live music filling every corner.

Plus, guests can elevate their Mardi Gras festivities with the purchase of the Mardi Gras Float Ride and Dine Experience – a unique offering which includes a savory three-course meal and a reserved spot on a Mardi Gras parade float. Guests can reserve their spot by visiting www.UniversalOrlando.com/MardiGras .

SAVOR CARNAVAL DELIGHTS FROM AROUND THE WORLD

This year’s Mardi Gras menu will bring the flavors of Carnaval to life with an exciting mix of international cuisine and classic New Orleans favorites. The celebration will feature dishes from twelve different countries – inviting guests to take their taste buds on a journey around the world without ever leaving Universal Studios Florida. A sampling of this year’s eats includes Baked Cajun Mac & Cheese, a Ham, Brie and Berry Crepe, Vienna-Style Pork Schnitzel, Pinchos de Lechon, along with fan-favorites like the New Orleans-inspired Beignets and the Cat 5 drink, and so much more. Guests can savor these culinary delights at kiosks across the park, as well as select restaurants.

Guests can taste more and save more at Mardi Gras with the purchase of a Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card, allowing them to relish in the delectable flavors of Mardi Gras and enjoy more for less by paying $65 for a $75 card. Annual and Seasonal Passholders are eligible for special savings with the purchase of an exclusive $150 card for only $120. The Universal Orlando Resort Food and Beverage Card is available for purchase at Mardi Gras food & beverage locations throughout Universal Studios Florida and can be redeemed at any food & beverage location at all four Universal Orlando theme parks, and Universal CityWalk.

ALL-NEW MARDI GRAS TRIBUTE STORE

The Mardi Gras Tribute Store will also return this year to the Hollywood section of the theme park, featuring a brand-new theme and an exciting selection of merchandise that’s not to be missed. Additional details will be shared soon.

KEEP THE GOOD TIMES ROLLING AT UNIVERSAL CITYWALK AND UNIVERSAL ORLANDO’S HOTELS

The best way for guests to enjoy Universal Mardi Gras and keep the party going is by staying at one of Universal Orlando’s 11 magnificently-themed hotels, where they can indulge in delectable Mardi Gras food and beverage offerings unique to each hotel, from Bourbon Street Beignets at The Kitchen in the Hard Rock Hotel to Korean Cajun Jambalaya at Bar 17 Bistro in Universal Aventura Hotel to Voodoo Street Fries at the Pier 8 Market in Universal Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, and much more. Hotel guests can also enjoy exclusive benefits during their visit, including Early Park Admission and complimentary transportation to the theme parks.

And on select nights, guests can experience extra Mardi Gras excitement at Universal CityWalk with entertainment offerings that include patio guitarists, DJs, stilt walkers and exclusive drink offerings during the Mardi Gras After Party in Pat O’Brien’s, and the transformation of the Red Coconut Club into the Cursed Coconut Club for the Mardi Gras season.

