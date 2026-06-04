Universal shares First Look at new Universal Kids Resort Merchandise Collections

Universal has shared a first look at the character-inspired merchandise coming to Universal Kids Resort, opening on , 2026.

Each of the park’s seven themed lands will feature retail locations with outfits, toys, plush and accessories designed to bring the fan-favorite stories and characters to life for kids and their families. “Everything we’re creating for Universal Kids Resort is designed with families in mind—from the child height displays to the character-infused storytelling woven into every shop.” said Justin LaFoe, Global Parks Merchandise & Retail Officer, Universal Products & Experiences. “These new merchandise collections aren’t just souvenirs; they’re another way for kids and kids-at-heart to step into the worlds they love and carry a piece of that joy home with them.”

Jurassic World Adventure Camp

At Jurassic World Outfitters, junior adventurers can gear up for fun with dinosaur themed apparel, an expansive line of toys that encourage imaginative play while families tackle the land’s adventures including interactive masks, dynamic action figures, hatching dinosaur eggs, larger-than-life LEGO sets and more. At Jurassic World Outfitters, junior adventurers can gear up for fun with dinosaur themed apparel, an expansive line of toys that encourage imaginative play while families tackle the land’s adventures including interactive masks, dynamic action figures, hatching dinosaur eggs, larger-than-life LEGO sets and more. The shop will also offer glowing egg keychains that crack open to reveal a tiny plush dinosaur, and oversized sleeping dinosaur plushie perfect for snuggling after a day of exploring. For those looking for even more gear, the Supply Depot kiosk will offer a variety of ready-to-wear dinosaur-sized headwear and apparel.

Nickelodeon’s SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom

Inside Barg’N-Mart, guests will discover a whimsical collection of nautical merch, including a Glove World–themed glove plush hat, Plankton and SpongeBob shoulder pals that ride along throughout the park, plush rings, and sunny-day ready bucket hats perfect for a day in Bikini Bottom. Inside Barg’N-Mart, guests will discover a whimsical collection of nautical merch, including a Glove World–themed glove plush hat, Plankton and SpongeBob shoulder pals that ride along throughout the park, plush rings, and sunny-day ready bucket hats perfect for a day in Bikini Bottom. Alongside these highlights, the shop will offer wet and dry apparel, toys, and character plush, all set within the treasure-chest-themed space that captures the humor and charm of the hit series. Even more nautical nonsense will be available at the Grab-it Mart kiosk where guests can grab a variety of beach-ready accessories.

DreamWorks’ Shrek’s Swamp

Triplets Treasures will offer families playful ways to ogre-up their day with matching ogre hoodies for kids and grown-ups, plus an assortment of ogre ears available as a hat, headband or bucket hat, perfect for transforming into a full swamp-style family crew. Guests can also pick up Shrek and Donkey shoulder pals that sit comfortably on a child’s (or grown-up’s) shoulder as a fun companion throughout the park. Triplets Treasures will offer families playful ways to ogre-up their day with matching ogre hoodies for kids and grown-ups, plus an assortment of ogre ears available as a hat, headband or bucket hat, perfect for transforming into a full swamp-style family crew. Guests can also pick up Shrek and Donkey shoulder pals that sit comfortably on a child’s (or grown-up’s) shoulder as a fun companion throughout the park. The shop will also feature apparel, accessories and plush inspired by Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and more, making it an ideal stop before photo moments around the swamp.

Illumination’s Minions vs. Minions: Bello Bay Club

At Bello Bay Boutique, guests can dive into the land’s playful rivalry with Team Yellow and Team Purple apparel, accessories, headwear and Minion plush that bring the spirited competition of the land to life.

DreamWorks’ TrollsFest

Inside Sparkle Shine Glitter Glow, kids and grown-ups can step into a world of color and creativity with the Troll-ify Me! Experience. The ultimate Trolls makeover offers glittery, photo-ready cosplay looks themed to fan-favorite characters including Branch, Poppy and Guy Diamond, complete with vibrant headwear, wigs, apparel, make-up and colorful details that bring each character’s personality to life. Inside Sparkle Shine Glitter Glow, kids and grown-ups can step into a world of color and creativity with the Troll-ify Me! Experience. The ultimate Trolls makeover offers glittery, photo-ready cosplay looks themed to fan-favorite characters including Branch, Poppy and Guy Diamond, complete with vibrant headwear, wigs, apparel, make-up and colorful details that bring each character’s personality to life. Nearby, Mr. Dinkles’ Market kiosk adds even more Trolls fun with festive tees, and other vibrant TrollsFest merchandise.

DreamWorks’ Puss in Boots Del Mar

Families can explore Mercado de Perrito for a wide range of Puss in Boots-inspired apparel, accessories and headwear perfect for fans of the fearless feline and his crew, including cosplay items that let kids transform into beloved characters from Del Mar. Families can explore Mercado de Perrito for a wide range of Puss in Boots-inspired apparel, accessories and headwear perfect for fans of the fearless feline and his crew, including cosplay items that let kids transform into beloved characters from Del Mar. Next door, guests can visit Tienda de Dulces where themed sweets and treats offer a delightful take-home taste of Del Mar to satisfy that sweet tooth.

Isle of Curiosity featuring DreamWorks’ Gabby’s Dollhouse

At the heart of the park, the flagship Universal Kids Resort Store will bring together the best merchandise from all seven lands, along with resort-branded apparel, collectibles and an expanded selection of DreamWorks Animation’s Gabby’s Dollhouse items. Fans of the hit series can shop for hats, headbands, character stuffies, outfits and more inspired by beloved Gabby’s Dollhouse characters—giving kids everything they need to dress the part before joining Gabby’s Cat Tastic Dance Party! As the gateway to all themed worlds, the store acts as both a launchpad and a wrap-up stop for families’ adventures.



Each retail location throughout Universal Kids Resort was crafted to match the scale, color and sense of discovery designed into the park itself. From child height displays to character driven storytelling, these merchandise collections support the resort’s mission to inspire joy, curiosity and laughter while leveling up play for young and young-at-heart explorers. Guests looking to gear up before their visit can also find select items available now at shopUniversal.com. Each retail location throughout Universal Kids Resort was crafted to match the scale, color and sense of discovery designed into the park itself. From child height displays to character driven storytelling, these merchandise collections support the resort’s mission to inspire joy, curiosity and laughter while leveling up play for young and young-at-heart explorers. Guests looking to gear up before their visit can also find select items available now at shopUniversal.com.