Universal Reveals Universal United Kingdom Resort as Official Name for UK Destination Opening in 2031

Universal has officially revealed the name of its upcoming United Kingdom theme park destination, confirming that the resort will be known as Universal United Kingdom Resort.

The announcement comes as the company prepares to begin construction on its first theme park in Europe, which is set to open in 2031.

Located in Bedford, UK, and just 45 minutes outside of London, Universal United Kingdom Resort will include a world-class theme park featuring several immersive lands with innovative attractions and story-driven experiences, alongside a 500-room hotel and a retail, dining, and entertainment complex.

Today’s announcement follows more than two years of due diligence and engagement evaluating the UK. Comcast’s 540-acre site in Bedford is ideally located with fast rail links to London and strong connectivity across the country. The site also offers strong access to the rest of the United Kingdom and Europe.

“This is a proud moment for our company as we bring the first Universal theme park and resort to Europe,” said Brian Roberts and Mike Cavanagh, Co-CEOs of Comcast Corporation. “The United Kingdom is a highly attractive market and builds on the significant investments we’ve made elsewhere around the globe to create extraordinary experiences for millions of guests that are rooted in the stories and worlds only Universal can deliver.”

“We have a bold ambition to bring Universal’s innovative and immersive experiences to new audiences,” said Mark Woodbury, Chairman and CEO of Universal Destinations & Experiences. “Universal United Kingdom Resort reflects that long-term strategy focused on key markets while continuing to enhance our existing parks and strengthen our position as a destination of choice for guests.”

Comcast NBCUniversal’s investment will also bring nearly 20,000 jobs during construction and a further 8,000 jobs when it opens in 2031. Universal expects the site to generate nearly £50 billion of economic benefit for the economy by 2055.

To support the project, the UK Government will invest £1.3 billion in regional and local infrastructure upgrades, including improved transportation links that will better connect the resort with surrounding communities and visitors from across the UK and overseas.

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