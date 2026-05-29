Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift Spike Element Begins Taking Shape at Universal Studios Florida

Universal Orlando continues work on their new coaster, Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift at Universal Studios Florida.

Several large support columns have been installed for the attraction’s prominent spike element, marking one of the first major vertical structures associated with the coaster’s layout. In addition to the supports, a section of coaster track has also been installed.

Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift is scheduled to open at Universal Studios Florida in 2027. The coaster will feature 360-degree drifting “as they speed through jaw-dropping maneuvers – including a 170-foot vertical “spike” that will send riders nearly 17 stories in the air over the outskirts of Universal CityWalk.”

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