Universal Studios Hollywood announces return of Mega Movie Summer with Minions, The Odyssey, Fast & Furious, and More

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced the return of Mega Movie Summer, bringing a slate of limited-time entertainment, themed food, merchandise, and experiences inspired by some of Universal’s biggest film franchises.

The seasonal event will take place daily from June 13 through August 9, 2026, and is included with regular theme park admission.

This year’s Mega Movie Summer features a series of exclusive and immersive activations, as well as food & beverage, inspired by the upcoming Minions & Monsters film from Illumination, opening in theatres on July 1, cinematic experiences inspired by Christopher Nolan’s new mythic action epic The Odyssey, opening in theatres on July 17, the momentous 25th anniversary celebration of the Fast & Furious Saga and the return of Elphaba and Glinda from Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

Illumination’s Minions & Monsters brings the film’s all-new Minions stars, Henry and James, to Super Silly Fun Land near “Despicable Me Minion Mayhem,” featuring interactive guest experiences and an energetic Minion Dance Party. An all-new parks’ exclusive Minions & Monsters-themed merchandise collection will be available for purchase, including an all-new Shoulder Pal themed to new monster character Goomi from the film, blind box figures, apparel, accessories and more, just in time to celebrate the theatrical release of the film.

Minions Cafe will serve an array of vibrant new treats, including Howard’s Berry Lemonade Cupcake and James’ Carbonara, a cavatappi pasta tossed in a garlic cream sauce with pancetta and peas. Despicable Delights offers Irene’s Orange Banana Float, a new delectable frozen beverage.

Celebrate The Odyssey at Universal Studios Hollywood with epic, behind-the-scenes moments tied to the groundbreaking cinematic adaptation of Homer’s foundational saga, written for the screen and directed by Christopher Nolan. One of the original ships featured in the film will be on display exclusively along the world-famous Studio Tour. Insightful footage and filmmaker interviews will play on the tram monitors, offering fans a closer look at the making of this cinematic adventure.

at Universal Studios Hollywood with epic, behind-the-scenes moments tied to the groundbreaking cinematic adaptation of Homer’s foundational saga, written for the screen and directed by Christopher Nolan. One of the original ships featured in the film will be on display exclusively along the world-famous Studio Tour. Insightful footage and filmmaker interviews will play on the tram monitors, offering fans a closer look at the making of this cinematic adventure. Universal Studios Hollywood joins Universal Pictures in commemorating the 25th anniversary of the Fast & Furious film franchise and its high-speed legacy with a dazzling display of authentic picture cars from the films within Universal Plaza. A rousing hip-hop performance by the Street Racers dance show and a daily DJ will bring a new level of energy to the scene, adding to the excitement as the countdown continues to the eagerly awaited opening of the theme park’s “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” roller coaster this summer.

Fans can also shop for new merchandise celebrating the anniversary at the 101 Exchange store, located adjacent to “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift.”

Hollywood & Dine, located near the park’s main entrance, shifts into high gear by transforming into Drift & Dine, offering a Fast & Furious–themed, limited-time menu, that will include such items as L.A. Drift Dog, BBQ Chicken Platter, Fried Elote Corn Dog, BBQ Corn Ribs, Quarter Mile Funnel Cake and Street Cart Watermelon and Pineapple. The Cocina Mexicana restaurant, located adjacent to “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” will offer shareable La Familia Meal, bringing bold flavors and family-style dining to Mega Movie Summer.

Guests and fans of Universal Pictures’ global cinematic phenomenon, Wicked and Wicked: For Good, can once again defy gravity with beloved Elphaba and Glinda character meet and greets at the vibrantly themed photo op, located near the DreamWorks Theatre. A selection of Wicked parks exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase, including Spirit Jerseys, plush and more.

can once again defy gravity with beloved Elphaba and Glinda character meet and greets at the vibrantly themed photo op, located near the DreamWorks Theatre. A selection of Wicked parks exclusive merchandise will also be available for purchase, including Spirit Jerseys, plush and more. As guests prepare to dive into summer, Steven Spielberg’s landmark thriller, Jaws readies to take a bite out of Mel’s Diner with a specially themed menu serving up returning favorites such as the Shark Bait Burger, Lobster Roll, Fish & Chicken Basket and Amity Island Funnel Cake. Plus, Studio Scoops, located on the lower lot, debuts the Hello Kitty Jaws Blueberry Cheesecake Sundae.

A selection of exclusive Jaws-inspired merchandise, including a new Loungefly crossbody bag, apparel and accessories will also be available for purchase.

Universal CityWalk Hollywood will also join the celebration of Mega Movie Summer with a lineup of limited-time offerings, including:

The impressive 34-foot-tall Trojan Horse from Christopher Nolan’s upcoming 2026 film The Odyssey arrives at Universal CityWalk Hollywood for a limited-time appearance, beginning in July, located in front of the Universal Cinema AMC.

arrives at Universal CityWalk Hollywood for a limited-time appearance, beginning in July, located in front of the Universal Cinema AMC. NBC Sports Grill & Brew offers bold flavors with its new menu options in honor of Fast & Furious 25th Anniversary, featuring the Full Throttle Teriyaki Burger, Drift Tandem Skewers, Car Meet Platter and a refreshing new cocktail, the Nitrous Boost.

The authentic Mexican cuisine destination, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, serves two new flavorful dishes inspired by Fast & Furious – the Birria Burger and La Familia Platter, plus a refreshing tequila-based cocktail.

Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville offers up island vibes with two Jaws-themed items, Beachside Melt and the Forbidden Waters cocktail.

Voodoo Doughnut brings a playful twist with a lineup of whimsical Minions & Monsters inspired Doughnuts – the Banana Cream Mayhem Doughnut and the Minions & Monsters Mischief Doughnut.

Universal Studios Hollywood is also offering a Buy A Day, Get A 2nd Day Free General Admission ticket. Guests who purchase the offer online can return for a second visit free of charge, with all visits required to be completed by December 16, 2026. Blockout dates and additional restrictions apply.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts. Want to join the conversation? Head over to our Forums where fans are discussing the latest Universal news, rumors, and park updates. Join the Discussion!



Planning a Universal trip? Get a free, no-obligation quote from our trusted travel partner, MEI Travel. Their team can help with hotels, tickets, and planning at no extra cost to you.