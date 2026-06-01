What’s Happening at the Universal Parks – Week of June 1, 2026

Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from June 1, 2026, to June 7, 2026.

Universal Orlando

Universal Orlando is featuring limited-time summer experiences inspired by blockbuster films, running now through August 10, 2026. The seasonal offerings will bring a range of character encounters, themed photo opportunities, interactive activations, exclusive merchandise, and new food and beverage options, highlighted by the Spielberg Summer Blockbusters Exhibit, experiences inspired by “Jaws” and Illumination’s “Minions & Monsters,” and the return of the Universal Mega Movie Parade on June 5.

Volcano Bay Nights continues and will be on Friday, June 5, 2026. The event takes place on select nights through August 21 and invites guests to enjoy the water park after dark with special entertainment, exclusive food and drinks, and access to many of Volcano Bay’s most popular attractions.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

Jurassic Park River Adventure at Islands of Adventure is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on November 20, 2026.

Horror Make-Up Show at Universal Studios Florida will close May 12, 2026, for a “reimagining”. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Men in Black: Alien Attack at Universal Studios Florida will close today, June 1, 2026, for refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on June 17, 2026.

Po’s Kung Fu Training Camp and Po Live! in DreamWorks Land at Universal Studios Florida is closed for refurbishment starting today, May 18, 2026. It is scheduled to reopen on July 4, 2026.

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida is closed for a major refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen in Winter 2026.

Pteranadon Flyers at Islands of Adventure is closed for refurbishment. It is scheduled to reopen on July 2, 2026.

Me Ship, The Olive at Islands of Adventure, will close for refurbishment on May 26. It is scheduled to reopen on June 10, 2026.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Nothing scheduled at this time.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind that refurbishment dates can change.

None at this time.

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