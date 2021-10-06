Universal Orlando has announced that Shrek 4-D and its gift shop, Shrek’s Ye Olde Souvenir Shoppe, will close on January 10, 2022, to make way for a new experience.

No other information about Shrek 4-D’s replacement has been given at this time.

Shrek 4-D opened in June 2003, replacing Alfred Hitchcock: The Art of Making Movies. The attraction is set immediately after the events of the first film and follows Shrek and Donkey as they attempt to rescue Princess Fiona from Lord Farquaad’s ghost.

This will mark the 2nd closure of Shrek 4-D at a Universal park, as Universal Studios Hollywood closed theirs in 2017.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest on Universal Parks & Resorts.