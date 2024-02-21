Universal Studios Hollywood and Spirit Airlines have joined forces to launch the first-ever Airbus A320neo featuring a Super Nintendo World aircraft wrap, as well as launching a new “Next-Level Flyaway Sweepstakes”.

The flight takes to the skies today from Detroit (DTW) to Fort Lauderdale (FLL), and the specially-themed aircraft will continue flying to destinations through May 2024. Flight bookings on the specially-themed aircraft are based on the plane’s flying schedule.

Spirit Airlines travels to more than 80 destinations and 15 countries in the U.S., Latin America, and the Caribbean. Travelers can experience Spirit’s affordable nonstop flights from 20 U.S. cities to Los Angeles (LAX) en route to Universal Studios Hollywood.

As Universal Studios Hollywood celebrates the one-year anniversary of Super Nintendo World, guests can find new ways to level up, including the debut a commemorative, special-release Golden Power-Up Band and a complimentary 1-Year Anniversary Button, while supplies last. Guests can also enjoy the all-new Power Up Cafe, serving Super Mario Power-Up themed menu items.

Coinciding with the Spirit Airlines’ Super Nintendo World aircraft wrap is the Next-Level Flyaway Sweepstakes inviting guests to enter for a chance to win a three-day, two-night trip for four to Super Nintendo World at Universal Studios Hollywood. The Sweepstakes entry dates are from February 21 to March 20, 2024.

Roundtrip coach (economy) flights with Spirit Airlines from the winner’s origin airport to LAX

2-Night standard hotel accommodation at the Sheraton Universal Hotel

2-Day General Admission tickets to Universal Studios Hollywood where they can experience SUPER NINTENDO WORLD and all of the other theme park’s dynamic immersive lands, rides, and attractions.

For more information and details on Super Nintendo World, guests can visit www.UniversalStudiosHollywood.com