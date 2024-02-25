Universal Orlando has temporarily removed 3D from their Skull Island: Reign of Kong attraction in Islands of Adventure.

Universal states that the change will last until Saturday, March 9th for testing purposes. During this testing phase, guests will no longer be required to pick up 3D glasses before boarding, and the films will be converted to 2D.

This isn’t the first time Universal has removed 3D from an attraction, as it was removed from their Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem attractions in Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida in 2019.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.