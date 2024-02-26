Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from February 26, 2024, to March 3, 2024.

Universal Orlando

2024’s Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will run daily from February 3 through April 7, 2024. This weekend, DJ Khaled will be in concert on Saturday, March 2.

This year’s Mardi Gras parade theme will bring the elements to life in six new, beautifully designed parade floats inspired by Earth, wind, fire, water, the and the moon.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

The Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts Castle is currently on an extended closure for “future show enhancements”. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges will close for refurbishment starting February 2, 2024. The attraction is set to reopen on March 16, 2024.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating their Annual Pass Members with Pass Member Bonus Benefits – which will take place starting February 1 through March 13, 2024. Annual Pass Members will have the opportunity to experience Universal Studios Hollywood with extra benefits only available for a limited time.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

The Earthquake portion of the Studio Tour is closed for refurbishment until Spring 2024. The Studio Tour remains open but will now bypass that portion.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.