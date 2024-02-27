As Universal Studios Hollywood embarks on the 60th anniversary of the world-renowned Studio Tour and the one-year anniversary of Super Nintendo World, the theme park is extending a special offer to prospective Annual and Season Pass Members.

Now through April 10, 2024, guests can save up to $50 when purchasing an Annual Pass online. (Save $50 on Platinum Annual Pass, $20 on Gold Annual Pass, $15 on Silver Annual Pass and $10 on California Neighbor Pass.)

Current Annual and Season Pass members, who pay in full for their passes, can also continue to enjoy a 15% discount on Annual Pass membership renewals and upgrades.

With the purchase of a Universal Studios Hollywood Annual or Season Pass, guests can enjoy non-stop fun and flexibility over and over again. While each of the Passes has unique offerings, they have one thing in common: exclusive benefits, such as Pass Member Appreciation Days, Pass Member Park Takeover events, access to special events, including new rides and attraction previews, discounts in the theme park and at Universal CityWalk Hollywood and sweepstakes.

The array of Annual and Season Passes available cater to a variety of needs and budgets:

Platinum Annual Pass: For the ultimate Universal fan, the Platinum Pass Member has no blackout dates, complimentary General Parking (valid only for entry until 6pm), one complimentary General Admission ticket to Halloween Horror Nights (select nights only and advanced reservation required), invites to special Pass Member events, 15% discount on food, beverage and merchandise at participating in-Park locations, 10%-15% discounts on food and shopping at participating Universal CityWalk locations and discounts on Halloween Horror Nights tickets. As a bonus, Platinum Annual Pass members can skip the regular lines with a one-time per day, after 3pm Universal Express with access to most rides, attractions and seated shows. Gold Annual Pass: Visit Universal Studios Hollywood for over 325 days of the year, including complimentary General Parking (valid only for entry until 6pm), invites to special Pass Member events, 15% discount on food, beverage and merchandise at participating in-Park locations, 10%-15% discounts on food and shopping at participating Universal CityWalk locations and discounts on Halloween Horror Nights tickets. Silver Annual Pass: Visit Universal Studios Hollywood for over 275 days of the year, plus receive invites to special Pass Member events, 10%-15% discounts on food and shopping at participating Universal CityWalk locations and discounts on Halloween Horror Nights tickets. California Neighbor Pass: With more than 150 days to visit, the California Neighbor Pass provides invites to special Pass Member events, 10%-15% discounts on food and shopping at participating Universal CityWalk locations and discounts on Halloween Horror Nights tickets.



Universal is celebrating a milestone year in 2024, as the World-Famous Studio Tour celebrates a milestone 60th anniversary accompanied by nostalgic limited-time experiences, merchandise, and food. Pass Members can expect an exclusive preview event along with a series of commemorative magnets that pay homage to iconic Studio Tour attractions.

In addition, Universal is celebrating the one-year celebration of Super Nintendo World, along with an array of new offerings, including a commemorative, special-release Golden Power-Up Band, a complimentary 1-year anniversary button, while supplies last, and the permanent addition of the all-new Power Up Cafe on New York Street, located on the upper deck of the park.

