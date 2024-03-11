Universal Studios Hollywood has brought back the Glamor Trams to the Studio Tour as the historic experience is set to celebrate 60 years in 2024.

As of now, it seems there is only Glamor Tram in use for the Tour.

The iconic Glamor Trams were used when the Studio Tour debuted in 1964, inviting tourists to “see film rushes of current productions, both feature, and television, being made at Universal City”.

In 2024, the World-Famous Studio Tour will celebrate a milestone of 60 years at Universal Studios Hollywood. To celebrate the momentous Diamond anniversary, Universal will be adding “exciting entertainment” to the Studio Tour, however, more information about those additions will be shared at a later time.

The Studio Tour is an integral part of Universal Studios Hollywood, as the addition of the tour led to the development of Universal Studios Hollywood as a theme park.

