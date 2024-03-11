Here’s a look around at what’s happening at Universal Orlando and Universal Studios Hollywood, from March 11, 2024, to March 17, 2024.

Universal Orlando

2024’s Universal’s Mardi Gras: International Flavors of Carnaval will run daily from February 3 through April 7, 2024. This weekend, there will be 2 concerts. Luis Fonsi will be in concert on Saturday, March 16 & Zedd will be performing on Sunday, March 17. This will be the last round of concerts for this year’s Mardi Gras.

This year’s Mardi Gras parade theme will bring the elements to life in six new, beautifully designed parade floats inspired by Earth, wind, fire, water, the and the moon.

CityWalk will be hosting St. Patrick’s Day festivities at Pat O’Brien’s on Saturday, March 16 (2pm-1am) and Sunday, March 17 (12pm-1am). The event is free; and includes live music, dueling pianos, and exclusive food & drink.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

The Nighttime Lights At Hogwarts Castle is currently on an extended closure for “future show enhancements”. No reopening timeframe has been given at this time.

Popeye & Bluto’s Bilge-Rat Barges will close for refurbishment starting February 2, 2024. The attraction is set to reopen on March 16, 2024.

Universal Studios Hollywood

Universal Studios Hollywood is celebrating their Annual Pass Members with Pass Member Bonus Benefits – which will take place starting February 1 through March 13, 2024. Annual Pass Members will have the opportunity to experience Universal Studios Hollywood with extra benefits only available for a limited time.

To celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Toothsome Chocolate Emporium at CityWalk Hollywood will be offering the Choco-Mint Charm Shake through March 25; featuring minty vanilla ice cream, Oreos, chocolate drizzle, whipped topping, magical marshmallows, & a mint and fudge cookie. From March 14 – 17, Voodoo Doughnuts will celebrate the luck of the Irish with a specialty St. Patrick’s Day doughnut.

Refurbishments

Please keep in mind refurbishment dates can change.

The Earthquake portion of the Studio Tour is closed for refurbishment until Spring 2024. The Studio Tour remains open but will now bypass that portion.

Honeydukes in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter will be closed for refurbishment through March 25th.

