Universal Orlando has re-released last year’s popular Dueling Dragons merchandise line from Halloween Horror Nights, removing the event’s branding.

The merchandise only features a sweatshirt ($55), a t-shirt ($30), and a poster. It can be found at the Heraldry store in the Lost Continent.

It is not known whether Universal plans to release other featured items from last year’s event.

