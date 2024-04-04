Universal Orlando has announced dates for this year’s Halloween Horror Nights, taking place from August 30, 2024, through November 3, 2024.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place on the following record-breaking 48 nights this fall:

August: 30-31

September: 1, 4-8, 11-15, 18-22, 25-29

October: 2-6, 9-13, 16-20, 23-27, 30-31

November: 1-3

This year’s event will feature 10 haunted houses, 5 scare zones, and live entertainment featuring the top names in horror entertainment.

Single-night tickets start at $82.99, with the Express Pass option starting at $129.99 per person. Multi-night tickets, such as the Frequent Fear Pass, are not available at this time, though we expect them to be on sale later this year.

Guests can also book the RIP Tour, starting at $359.99; or book the behind-the-scenes Unmasking the Horror Tours, starting at $99.99 for the 3-house tour and $179.99 for the 6-house tour.

In addition, 3-hour tours can be booked as early as August 11 – an unusually early first for Halloween Horror Nights. The 6-house tour starts August 31, the day after the first night.

Guests can also stay and save up to $200 (based on a seven-night stay) with a special vacation package that includes one-night admission to the event and accommodations at a Universal hotel. This package also includes admission to all three Universal Orlando theme parks before facing the chills of Halloween Horror Nights at night. Plus, hotel guests receive exclusive benefits including access to a dedicated Halloween Horror Nights gate for faster entry into the event, Early Park Admission to the theme parks during the day, complimentary resort transportation, and more. Savings vary based on length of stay and this package is available for purchase now through for use from to .

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that HORROR-filled Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.