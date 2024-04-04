To celebrate the announcement of dates and ticket information for Halloween Horror Nights 33, Universal Orlando has released new Horror Nights merchandise at both parks.

Featuring the tagline, “Where Horror Lives”, the new punk-inspired merch line features bright oranges, greens, and pinks. Guests can purchase a t-shirt ($33), a hat ($30), or a tumbler cup ($27).

You can find the merchandise at the 5 & Dime at Universal Studios Florida, or the All Hallows’ Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.

Halloween Horror Nights 33 will take place at Universal Studios Florida from August 30 through November 3, 2024. Tickets are now available.

