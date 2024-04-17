Universal Orlando has scheduled Fast & Furious: Supercharged at Universal Studios Florida for a temporary closure.

The attraction will be closed from August 19, 2024, until November 3, 2024. The closure is in conjunction with the attraction; specifically, its queue areas, being used as a location for Halloween Horror Nights. It is believed general maintenance will also be done during its closure.

Please keep in mind that these dates can change.

