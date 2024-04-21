Universal Orlando has temporarily closed Pteranodon Flyers at Islands of Adventure for an indefinite amount of time.

The attraction is now listed on their “Temporary Attraction Closures” section with no specified timeframe for its reopening.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.