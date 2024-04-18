Universal Studios Hollywood has announced that it will introduce “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show,” inspired by Universal’s new 87North film The Fall Guy, as part of the theme park’s popular WaterWorld attraction, beginning Saturday, April 27 through Sunday, May 19, 2024.

The Fall Guy, starring Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, from blockbuster director David Leitch, arrives in theaters on Friday, May 3.

Made in collaboration with Universal Pictures and 87North, this all-new, exclusive entertainment performance features an original storyline designed to provide an entertaining peek behind the curtain of how stunt performances are designed and brought to life, while celebrating the artistry of stunt performers.

Said Leitch, “We make movies to give audiences an experience, and what better way to amplify 87North’s brand of action storytelling than to evolve into live events. We are so thankful to our partners at Universal who embraced our ideas and gave us the platform to do something really fun and immersive with The Fall Guy.”

Using the existing WaterWorld set, the action-packed “The Fall Guy Stuntacular Pre-Show” will feature dynamic, unforgettable new stunts and entertain guests with an exclusive performance that can only be seen at Universal Studios Hollywood.

To promote the upcoming film, The Fall Guy photo op will be available within the theme park. Guests and moviegoers can also enjoy seeing the film at Universal Cinema on Universal CityWalk Hollywood, either in the seven-story IMAX with 4K laser projection or its new PRIME Theatre, featuring 4K laser projection technology and superior acoustics. Universal CityWalk offers moviegoers $5 parking with purchase of General Parking and a movie ticket (restrictions apply). More information is available here.

