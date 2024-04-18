Universal Orlando has announced Passholder Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating their annual passholders, will return May 1-24, 2024.

Annual and Seasonal Passholders will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando with extra benefits only available for a limited time.

Here are some of the exclusive offerings that Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy during Passholder Bonus Benefits:

Passholder-dedicated entrance to Islands of Adventure available from 8am – 2pm daily.

Passholder-Exclusive Dining Locations located at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure and Lombard's Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida. Valid daily May 1–24, from 12 pm until 30 minutes before park close.

Food and beverage featuring ten limited-time menu offerings throughout the destination, plus Passholder exclusive dining locations at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure and Lombard's Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida.

Universal CityWalk

Voodoo Doughnut Hole Lotta Horchata Doughnut

Yeast doughnut tossed with cinnamon sugar with a horchata Bavarian cream filling. ($4.50 + Tax)

Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food Crab Enchiladas

Chichilo mole, jicama slaw, house rice, refried beans. ($19.50 + Tax)

NBC Sports Grill & Brew The Juicy Lucy Burger

8 oz all beef patty, stuffed with American cheese, topped with iceberg lettuce, and sliced tomato on a brioche roll. ($15.95 + Tax)

Hot Dog Hall of Fame The Cincinnati Cheese Coney Dog

All beef hot dog covered in Skyline Chili, yellow mustard, shredded cheddar, chopped onions on a steamed bun. ($10.49 + Tax Ala Cart; $11.49 + Tax for platter.)

Universal’s Great Movie Escape Medjai Mule

Combination of New Amsterdam gin, Old Forester bourbon, ginger beer, lime juice and agave nectar. Garnished with an orange wedge. ($14.75 + Tax)

Starbucks Peaches and Cream Frappuccino

A delicious mixture of peach and vanilla blended to perfection topped with whipped cream and cinnamon. Tall: $7.09 + Tax Grande: $7.59 + Tax Venti: $7.79 + Tax

Universal Studios Florida Lombard’s Landing PEI Mussels

Steeped in chardonnay tomato fennel broth, grilled rosemary focaccia. ($18.00 + Tax.)

Finnegan’s Bar & Grill The Maloney Cutlet

Tender sauteed pork loin, sambo slaw, brioche bun, lager aioli, horseradish mustard sauce. ($17.95 + Tax)

Universal Islands of Adventure Confisco Grille Wagyu Beef Sliders

Red wine caramelized onions, aged cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, arugula. ($18.95 + Tax)

Mythos Restaurant House Made Falafel

House made falafel, roasted red pepper hummus, cucumber, tomato, and olive salad garnished with tahini and feta cheese. ($12.00 + Tax)

Save 45% on rooms at Cabana Bay Beach Resort, available for Select Nights through the end of May.

Power and Seasonal Passholders Get 10% off Food & Drink.

Get an Additional 10% Off with Mobile Food and Drink Ordering.

Get 25% Off on VIP Tours Passholders can enjoy the experience with up to six 6 guests and get a 25% discount at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. For reservations, call 1-866-346-9350.

The Return of UOAP Buttons are available for Passholders to pick up for FREE at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11am – 4pm daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to close. The button celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Islands of Adventure.



Volcano Bay Early Park Admission allows 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders to enter the water theme park up to 30 minutes prior to park opening.

allows 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders to enter the water theme park up to 30 minutes prior to park opening. Exclusive Food & Beverage Offers at Universal Orlando Hotels Loews Portofino Bay Hotel Trattoria del Porto

One (1) complimentary dessert with the purchase of a lunch or dinner entrée. Hard Rock Hotel The Kitchen

Buy one (1) draft beer or house wine and get one (1) free. Loews Royal Pacific Resort Jake’s American Bar and Islands Dining Room

Buy one (1) draft beer or featured wine and get one (1) free. Loews Sapphire Falls Resort Amatista Cookhouse

Buy one (1) draft beer or house wine and get one (1) free. Universal’s Aventura Hotel Urban Pantry

Buy one (1) Length of Stay Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 3-day Refillable Souvenir Cup. Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort Bayliner Diner

Buy one (1) Length of Stay Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 3-day Refillable Souvenir Cup. Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites Beach Break Café

Buy one (1) Length of Stay Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 3-day Refillable Souvenir Cup. Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites Pier 8 Market

Buy one (1) Length of Stay Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 3-day Refillable Souvenir Cup.



For more information on this year’s Passholder Bonus Benefits and additional Passholder perks, visit UniversalOrlando.com

