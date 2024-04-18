Universal Orlando has announced Passholder Bonus Benefits, an event celebrating their annual passholders, will return May 1-24, 2024.
Annual and Seasonal Passholders will have the opportunity to experience Universal Orlando with extra benefits only available for a limited time.
Here are some of the exclusive offerings that Universal Orlando Passholders can enjoy during Passholder Bonus Benefits:
- Passholder-dedicated entrance to Islands of Adventure available from 8am – 2pm daily.
- Passholder-Exclusive Dining Locations located at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida. Valid daily May 1–24, from 12 pm until 30 minutes before park close.
- Food and beverage featuring ten limited-time menu offerings throughout the destination, plus Passholder exclusive dining locations at Confisco Grille in Universal Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida.
Universal CityWalk
Voodoo Doughnut
-
- Hole Lotta Horchata Doughnut
Yeast doughnut tossed with cinnamon sugar with a horchata Bavarian cream filling. ($4.50 + Tax)
- Hole Lotta Horchata Doughnut
Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food
-
- Crab Enchiladas
Chichilo mole, jicama slaw, house rice, refried beans. ($19.50 + Tax)
- Crab Enchiladas
NBC Sports Grill & Brew
-
- The Juicy Lucy Burger
8 oz all beef patty, stuffed with American cheese, topped with iceberg lettuce, and sliced tomato on a brioche roll. ($15.95 + Tax)
- The Juicy Lucy Burger
Hot Dog Hall of Fame
-
- The Cincinnati Cheese Coney Dog
All beef hot dog covered in Skyline Chili, yellow mustard, shredded cheddar, chopped onions on a steamed bun. ($10.49 + Tax Ala Cart; $11.49 + Tax for platter.)
- The Cincinnati Cheese Coney Dog
Universal’s Great Movie Escape
-
- Medjai Mule
Combination of New Amsterdam gin, Old Forester bourbon, ginger beer, lime juice and agave nectar. Garnished with an orange wedge. ($14.75 + Tax)
- Medjai Mule
Starbucks
-
- Peaches and Cream Frappuccino
A delicious mixture of peach and vanilla blended to perfection topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
- Tall: $7.09 + Tax
- Grande: $7.59 + Tax
- Venti: $7.79 + Tax
- Peaches and Cream Frappuccino
Universal Studios Florida
Lombard’s Landing
-
- PEI Mussels
Steeped in chardonnay tomato fennel broth, grilled rosemary focaccia. ($18.00 + Tax.)
- PEI Mussels
Finnegan’s Bar & Grill
-
- The Maloney Cutlet
Tender sauteed pork loin, sambo slaw, brioche bun, lager aioli, horseradish mustard sauce. ($17.95 + Tax)
- The Maloney Cutlet
Chez Alcatraz
-
- Medjai Mule
Combination of New Amsterdam gin, Old Forester bourbon, ginger beer, lime juice and agave nectar. Garnished with an orange wedge. ($14.75 + Tax)
- Medjai Mule
Starbucks
-
- Peaches and Cream Frappuccino
A delicious mixture of peach and vanilla blended to perfection topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
- Tall: $7.09 + Tax
- Grande: $7.59 + Tax
- Venti: $7.79 + Tax
- Peaches and Cream Frappuccino
Universal Islands of Adventure
Confisco Grille
-
- Wagyu Beef Sliders
Red wine caramelized onions, aged cheddar cheese, garlic aioli, arugula. ($18.95 + Tax)
- Wagyu Beef Sliders
Mythos Restaurant
-
- House Made Falafel
House made falafel, roasted red pepper hummus, cucumber, tomato, and olive salad garnished with tahini and feta cheese. ($12.00 + Tax)
- House Made Falafel
Starbucks
-
- Peaches and Cream Frappuccino
A delicious mixture of peach and vanilla blended to perfection topped with whipped cream and cinnamon.
- Tall: $7.09 + Tax
- Grande: $7.59 + Tax
- Venti: $7.79 + Tax
- Peaches and Cream Frappuccino
- Save 45% on rooms at Cabana Bay Beach Resort, available for Select Nights through the end of May.
- Power and Seasonal Passholders Get 10% off Food & Drink.
- Get an Additional 10% Off with Mobile Food and Drink Ordering.
- Get 25% Off on VIP Tours Passholders can enjoy the experience with up to six 6 guests and get a 25% discount at Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. For reservations, call 1-866-346-9350.
- The Return of UOAP Buttons are available for Passholders to pick up for FREE at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Universal Islands of Adventure from 11am – 4pm daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from park open to close. The button celebrates the 25th Anniversary of Islands of Adventure.
- Volcano Bay Early Park Admission allows 3-Park Power and Seasonal Passholders to enter the water theme park up to 30 minutes prior to park opening.
-
Exclusive Food & Beverage Offers at Universal Orlando Hotels
- Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
- Trattoria del Porto
One (1) complimentary dessert with the purchase of a lunch or dinner entrée.
- Trattoria del Porto
- Hard Rock Hotel
- The Kitchen
Buy one (1) draft beer or house wine and get one (1) free.
- The Kitchen
- Loews Royal Pacific Resort
- Jake’s American Bar and Islands Dining Room
Buy one (1) draft beer or featured wine and get one (1) free.
- Jake’s American Bar and Islands Dining Room
- Loews Sapphire Falls Resort
- Amatista Cookhouse
Buy one (1) draft beer or house wine and get one (1) free.
- Amatista Cookhouse
- Universal’s Aventura Hotel
- Urban Pantry
Buy one (1) Length of Stay Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 3-day Refillable Souvenir Cup.
- Urban Pantry
- Universal’s Cabana Bay Beach Resort
- Bayliner Diner
Buy one (1) Length of Stay Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 3-day Refillable Souvenir Cup.
- Bayliner Diner
- Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Surfside Inn and Suites
- Beach Break Café
Buy one (1) Length of Stay Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 3-day Refillable Souvenir Cup.
- Beach Break Café
- Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites
-
Pier 8 Market
Buy one (1) Length of Stay Refillable Souvenir Cup for the price of a 3-day Refillable Souvenir Cup.
-
- Loews Portofino Bay Hotel
Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.
Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.