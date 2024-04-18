Universal Orlando Resort has launched a new offer for Florida Residents for the upcoming Summer season.

Starting today, Florida residents can take advantage of the exclusive “Buy 2 Days, Get 2 Days Free on a 2-Park 2-Day” offer that gives them four days of access to Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Guests also have the option to upgrade their ticket to include Universal Volcano Bay water theme park.

Guests can also use this offer to experience the all-new DreamWorks Land – opening this summer; inspired by DreamWorks Animation’s beloved characters from Shrek, Trolls, and Kung Fu Panda.

Florida residents and Passholders looking to stay near the thrills this summer can take advantage of special offers at Universal Orlando hotels, including saving up to 40% on rooms at select Universal Orlando hotels on select dates.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.