Universal Studios Hollywood has released new merchandise to celebrate the upcoming 60th Anniversary of the Studio Tour.

The merchandise includes retro-themed souvenirs, including a Glamor Tram-themed pillow, blanket, backpack, jacket, tops, tees, hats, mugs, glassware, lanyards, and more.

You can find the 60th merchandise at both Universal Studio Stores in CityWalk or inside the park.

The Studio Tour will feature new additions, experiences, and feature the returning Glamor Trams to celebrate its 60th milestone anniversary, taking place from April 26 through August 11, 2024.

1 of 21

Stay tuned to Inside Universal for all the latest news on Universal Parks & Resorts and follow along on our forums & discussion boards.

Looking to book that EPIC Universal vacation? We recommend using our friends at MEI-Travel to help plan your next trip to Universal Orlando or Universal Studios Hollywood.